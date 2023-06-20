2023 MLB Draft Order: Pick positions, top prospects, and more 

The 2023 MLB Draft is just around the corner, and baseball fans are eagerly anticipating the selection of top prospects by teams across the league. The draft order has been determined, and teams are preparing to make their picks. Let's take a closer look at the draft order, the top prospects, and what to expect from this year's MLB Draft.
2023 MLB Draft Order:
1.Pittsburgh Pirates
2.Washington Nationals
3.Detroit Tigers
4.Texas Rangers
5.Minnesota Twins
6.Oakland Athletics
7.Cincinnati Reds
8.Kansas City Royals
9.Colorado Rockies
10.Miami Marlins
11.Los Angeles Angels
12.Arizona Diamondbacks
13.Chicago Cubs
14.Boston Red Sox
15.Chicago White Sox
16.San Francisco Giants
17.Baltimore Orioles
18.Milwaukee Brewers
19.Tampa Bay Rays
20.Toronto Blue Jays
21.St. Louis Cardinals
23.Cleveland Guardians
24.Atlanta Braves
25.San Diego Padres
26.New York Yankees
27.Philadelphia Phillies
28.Houston Astros
29. Seattle Mariners
30. Seattle Mariners
Now that we know the 2023 MLB draft order, let's take a look at some of the top prospects expected to be selected early in the draft:
Dylan Crews, OF, LSU:
Crews is a highly talented outfielder who has impressed scouts with his ability to hit for both average and power. He has a great command of the strike zone and is projected to be an elite batter. The Pittsburgh Pirates, with the first pick, may choose him as the top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. Crews is considered the best player in LSU Baseball history.
Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida:
Langford is another outfielder who has had a phenomenal season, showcasing his hit and power tools. Despite an unorthodox swing, he has proven to be a highly positive value pick and is expected to be selected early in the draft.
Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC):
Jenkins is a less famous but highly talented outfielder who has shown great potential as a middle-of-the-order hitter. His left-handed swing and good feel for contact make him a promising prospect.
Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN):
Clark is a center fielder with a strong arm and real offensive upside. Although some evaluators have raised concerns about the competition he faced in Indiana, he is still projected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU:
Skenes is an imposing pitcher with upper-90s velocity and a high strikeout rate. While some scouts have expressed reservations about his fastball shape, his velocity and potential make him a divisive but highly talented prospect.