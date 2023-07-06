2023 MLB Draft Slot Values: Bonus Pools for top 10 picks, listed

MLB declared the bonus pool information and the teams' slots on Tuesday. With the largest bonus pool of $16,185,700, the Pittsburgh Pirates have won their first-ever draft lottery.

The slot value for the first overall choice in the 2023 draft is $9,721,000, as opposed to the 2022 slot value of $8,846,900. Although it's important to note that no player has ever signed a contract worth more than $9 million in the draft, this represents a considerable increase.

Mentioned below are the total bonus pool amounts for the top 10 picks:

Pirates — $16,185,700.00

Tigers — $15,747,200.00

Nationals — $14,502,400.00

Twins — $14,345,600.00

A’s — $14,255,600.00

Reds — $13,785,200.00

Mariners — $13,170,900.00

Marlins — $12,829,600.00

Royals — $12,313,500.00

Rockies — $11,909,800.00

The top three teams in the first-round order also have the top three bonus pools. However, due to the Detroit Tigers' supplemental first-round pick at No. 37 overall, which has a slot value of $2,309,500, they have a more incredible pool than the Washington Nationals, who will pick at No. 2.

Although many teams will exceed their overall bonus pools and be taxed, no team has ever exceeded the 5% mark, resulting in pick-loss penalties in the bonus pool era.

Who can pick up first in the MLB 2023 draft?

The Pirates have the first overall pick, since they won the draft lottery during the MLB Winter Meetings in 2022.

MLB Draft 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets' first picks were moved back 10 positions due to meeting competitive-balance tax criteria. The first picks are 32 for the Mets and 36 for the Dodgers.

A further pick (number 29) was given to the Mariners as a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick. The total bonus pool for each team is determined by adding the individual amounts for each pick made during the top 10 rounds.

Teams will sign players for a price below their slot value and use those "savings" to sign other, more costly players.

