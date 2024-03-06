25 Best Freddie Freeman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

All eyes of the MLB will be focused on Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts this upcoming season. The powerhouse trio will enter the 2024 campaign with the expectation of leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title. Given the nature of the Dodgers' offseason, these expectations are completely warranted.

Because of the potential upside of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster this upcoming season, many of the team's stars will be targeted in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. One of the top players entering the new season is first baseman Freddie Freeman, who should find himself selected in the first round of fantasy drafts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On the first pitch he sees in #SpringTraining, Freddie Freeman goes yard" - @MLB

The expectation is that Freeman will be batting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts batting ahead of him. With those two MVPs batting ahead of him, Freeman should see a boost in his already impressive counting stats.

For fantasy baseball managers lucky enough to draft Freeman in their leagues, they will already have an advantage over some of their opponents this season.

Here's a look at 25 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Freddie Freeman

To add to their enjoyment of owning Freeman, team managers might want to consider creating fun team names based on the Dodgers' first baseman. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Los Angeles' superstar slugger:

Freddie's Free Men Five Nights At Freddie's The Freddie Krugers The Morgan Freeman's Freddie Got Fingered Five Finger Freddie Fred, Fredd, and Freddie Fred Alert! Freddie and the Free Agents Fearless Freddie The Freddie Prince Jr.'s Freddie and The Mercuries Freddie and Daphne Freddie's Ascots Famous Freddie's Footlongs Flyin' Freddie and the Dodgers Freddie Spaghetti Freddie and The Free Swingers Furious Freddie First Base Freddie and Free Men Red Fred Redemption The Fred Kennedys Goodnight, It's Fred Time Judge Fredd Return of the Fred-i

No matter how your season goes this 2024 fantasy baseball, why not maximize your fun by giving your club a fun nickname? If you are able to select Freddie Freeman early in the 2024 drafts, let your opponents know what kind of superstar they will need to defeat if they hope to win.

Expand Tweet

"For the 4th time in the past five years, Freddie Freeman is our #1 first baseman heading into next season! #Top10RightNow" - @MLBNetwork

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.