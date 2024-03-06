25 Best Freddie Freeman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

  • home icon
By Lyndon Suvanto
Freddie Freeman will provide 2024 fantasy baseball managers with a number of team name options this season

All eyes of the MLB will be focused on Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts this upcoming season. The powerhouse trio will enter the 2024 campaign with the expectation of leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title. Given the nature of the Dodgers' offseason, these expectations are completely warranted.

Because of the potential upside of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster this upcoming season, many of the team's stars will be targeted in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. One of the top players entering the new season is first baseman Freddie Freeman, who should find himself selected in the first round of fantasy drafts.

"On the first pitch he sees in #SpringTraining, Freddie Freeman goes yard" - @MLB

The expectation is that Freeman will be batting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts batting ahead of him. With those two MVPs batting ahead of him, Freeman should see a boost in his already impressive counting stats.

For fantasy baseball managers lucky enough to draft Freeman in their leagues, they will already have an advantage over some of their opponents this season.

Here's a look at 25 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Freddie Freeman

To add to their enjoyment of owning Freeman, team managers might want to consider creating fun team names based on the Dodgers' first baseman. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Los Angeles' superstar slugger:

  1. Freddie's Free Men
  2. Five Nights At Freddie's
  3. The Freddie Krugers
  4. The Morgan Freeman's
  5. Freddie Got Fingered
  6. Five Finger Freddie
  7. Fred, Fredd, and Freddie
  8. Fred Alert!
  9. Freddie and the Free Agents
  10. Fearless Freddie
  11. The Freddie Prince Jr.'s
  12. Freddie and The Mercuries
  13. Freddie and Daphne
  14. Freddie's Ascots
  15. Famous Freddie's Footlongs
  16. Flyin' Freddie and the Dodgers
  17. Freddie Spaghetti
  18. Freddie and The Free Swingers
  19. Furious Freddie
  20. First Base Freddie and Free Men
  21. Red Fred Redemption
  22. The Fred Kennedys
  23. Goodnight, It's Fred Time
  24. Judge Fredd
  25. Return of the Fred-i

No matter how your season goes this 2024 fantasy baseball, why not maximize your fun by giving your club a fun nickname? If you are able to select Freddie Freeman early in the 2024 drafts, let your opponents know what kind of superstar they will need to defeat if they hope to win.

"For the 4th time in the past five years, Freddie Freeman is our #1 first baseman heading into next season! #Top10RightNow" - @MLBNetwork

