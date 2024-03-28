3 catchers with biggest contracts in MLB history ft. Will Smith's $140 million Dodgers extension 

There are only four catchers in MLB history to have signed a contract extension worth more than $100 million. This includes JT Realmuto, Will Smith, Buster Posey and Joe Mauer.

Catchers play an important role in a team's defensive strategy and the connection they share with pitchers has to be trustworthy to get the best output. It's hard to find good catchers but when you find them, it's often wise to lock them up for good.

3 biggest contract extensions for catchers in league history

#3. Will Smith (10 years, $141 million)

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended catcher Will Smith to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The contract includes a signing bonus of $30 million, which will be paid over the next two years. The club will pay $15 million in November 2024 while the remaining amount will be paid by January 2025. The contract also defers $5 million of salary each year, totaling $50 million, which will be paid between 2034 and 2043.

#2. Buster Posey (Nine years, $167 million)

Back in March 2013, the San Francisco Giants extended Buster Posey's $167 million contract to nine years. This surpassed the previous best contract in Giants history, Matt Cain's six-year, $127.5 million contract which was signed ahead of the 2012 season.

For the 2013 season, Posey earned $7 million in signing bonus and $3 million in salaries. He earned $10.5 million (2014), $16.5 million (2015), $20 million (2016) and $21.4 million each year for the remaining period of the contract.

#1. Joe Mauer (Eight years, $184 million)

On March 21, 2010, the Minnesota Twins extended catcher Joe Mauer to a record eight-year, $184 million contract. The contract had a no-trade clause and exceeded all expectations of those who considered the Twins a small market club.

It was the fourth-largest contract in MLB history at the time. Only Alex Rodriguez's $275 million deal with the New York Yankees in 2007, A-Rod's $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in December 2000 and Derek Jeter's $189 million deal with the Yankees surpassed Mauer's contract at the time.

