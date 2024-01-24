3 Dodgers players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been wheeling and dealing this offseason, but most of it has been in addition. They added the two biggest free agents and they made trades for two key players as well. That's not the extent of what they've done, but they've done far more addition than subtraction.

The Dodgers may be interested in making some more deals, and they could end up clearing some money up via trade or shoring up positions of weakness out of positions of strength. Regardless, there are a few players who could be traded elsewhere before Opening Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Dodgers might be traded?

3) Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward could be traded eventually

With the addition of Teoscar Hernandez and having traded for Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers suddenly have a surplus of outfielders. That may mean that Jason Heyward could be shipped elsewhere even though he recently renewed his contract. He's an extra player they don't really need, so he's a true trade candidate right now.

2) Blake Treinen

Could Blake Treinen be traded off the Dodgers?

All teams need relief pitchers, so there's a market with Blake Treinen. With pitching now a huge strength on the team with more than enough arms, Treinen could be an odd man out. He has trade value but he's not untouchable, which could lead the Dodgers to consider a move. Plenty of teams missed out on the star free agent relievers, and there could be a lot of interest.

1) Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor could end up on a different team

Chris Taylor plays a ton of positions in the infield and outfield, so he's extremely valuable. However, he isn't necessarily needed at those positions now that the Dodgers have a lot of depth. They could package him for another big player since most teams would be interested in someone who can play infield and outfield. The Dodgers just have so many players right now that it makes sense.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.