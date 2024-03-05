3 Dodgers players who've struggled in spring training so far

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red-hot to start Spring Training. They look like one of the best teams in baseball and most of their star-studded roster has hit well so far. However, there are a few players that are not on par and have looked bad in comparison to how good the team looks. Here are a few surprising examples.

Note: These are incredibly small sample sizes and do not mean that any of these players won't turn it around in an instant.

Dodgers who have struggled to start in Spring Training

3) Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is struggling with the Dodgers right now

Jason Heyward was brought back in free agency and he was supposed to be a key part of the offense this season in the outfield. Thus far, he's not been inspiring. Heyward is hitting just .154 with five strikeouts in 13 plate appearances. A veteran outfielder, Heyward has certainly not gotten off to the start he envisioned or one that the Dodgers will be particularly pleased with so far.

2) Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is ice cold to start Spring Training with the Dodgers

A .200 batting average in a very small sample size is not horrible, but it's a disappointment for someone who routinely hits over .300 like Freddie Freeman. The first baseman has five strikeouts in 15 plate appearances, too. It's not been a good start, although it's not horrible. A ton of other Dodgers are doing so well that it makes Freeman's slow start look even worse. He should rebound, but this is not the form he'd like to be in right now.

1) Will Smith

Will Smith has struggled in Spring Training for the Dodgers

Will Smith is supposed to be one of the better offensive catchers in the game and a key cog in the Dodgers lineup. Instead, he's been off to a very cold start this Spring Training. The All-Star is batting .125 in 16 plate appearances. He has just two hits and a single RBI. The Dodgers are playing very well overall, but Smith has not gotten it together yet. He also has three strikeouts during that time as well.

