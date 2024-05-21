3 early-season trades Orioles could make to maintain their ongoing 2024 hot streak

The Baltimore Orioles (29-16) trail the New York Yankees (33-16) by two games in the AL East. If they're to continue playing well and pass the red-hot Yankees, they might need to look into a few additions to the roster.

It's early, but there's already been a massive blockbuster this regular season, so teams might not wait until the deadline to make their moves. If so, the Orioles should be all over a few potential trades that would immediately improve their standing.

Trades the Baltimore Orioles need to consider

3) Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander could help the Orioles

A team can never have enough pitching, and the Orioles should look into Justin Verlander. If the Houston Astros do pull the plug, he'll be one of the top trade targets. He would also do wonders for a pitching system that is filled with young talent.

The Orioles could get good pitching from him this year, but he would also be a tremendous mentor for players like Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and others. He also has postseason experience, which a lot of Orioles do not.

2) Eloy Jimenez

The Orioles should look at Eloy Jimenez

While it would be nice to get Luis Robert Jr., the Chicago White Sox are more likely to deal with Eloy Jimenez. The Orioles should look into it, as outfield is one position in need.

Jiminez brings poor defense, but Austin Hays has been worth a team-low -0.6 fWAR this year. Tony Kemp is also in the negative, and Cedric Mullins has a 0.1 fWAR. The outfield could use some shoring up at the deadline, and Jimenez is a good target.

1) Mason Miller

Mason Miller would fit right in with the Orioles

If there's a team that has the prospects to convince the Oakland Athletics to move off of one of the best relief pitchers in baseball who has been under team control for a long time, it's the Orioles.

Mason Miller has been nothing short of spectacular this season, and he fits one of the biggest needs the Orioles have: a high-leverage reliever. Craig Kimbrel has been shaky and Felix Bautista is injured. Adding Miller would cement them as the team to beat in the AL.

