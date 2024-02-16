3 free agents the Astros could sign before Opening Day

The Houston Astros, making strategic moves in the offseason, have the opportunity to further solidify their contender status with key free-agent signings before Opening Day. Here are three free-agent players that could enhance the Astros’ roster.

1 - Brandon Woodruff

One of the premier pitchers in baseball, Brandon Woodruff remains unsigned in free agency after a shoulder injury that required surgery. Despite missing most, if not all, of the 2023 season, Woodruff’s track record boasts a 3.10 ERA. Despite the potential expense, Woodruff presents an intriguing option for the Astros coming off a stellar season with the Milwaukee Brewers, especially given concerns about Justin Verlander’s health and age.

2 - Phil Maton

A familiar face in the Houston Astros organization, Phil Maton spent the last three seasons in Houston and emerged as a reliable bullpen option. In 2023, Maton appeared in 68 games with a 3.00 ERA and 74 strikeouts. As a free agent, Maton could be a cost-effective addition to the Astros’ bullpen, complementing the recent acquisition of Josh Hader. With the potential to strike a deal with Maton, the Astros would strengthen their bullpen depth and further enhance their pitching staff.

3 - Ryne Stanek:

Stanek, a former member of the Astros bullpen last season, is coming off a year where he appeared in 55 games, compiling a 4.09 ERA with 51 strikeouts on 50.2 innings pitched. While not commanding a hefty price tag, Stanek could be a valuable addition to the bullpen, providing a reliable option before turning to Bryan Abreu. The Astros' front office might consider re-signing the veteran reliever, especially as they address the bullpen, which stands as their biggest question mark heading into the new season. With the potential addition of arms in the coming weeks, the Astros aim to reinforce their pitching staff for another successful campaign.

As the Astros aim for another deep playoff run, these free-agent signings could address key areas of their pitching staff, ensuring a well-rounded and competitive team for the upcoming MLB season.

