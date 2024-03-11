3 free agents Yankees could turn to following Oswald Peraza's shoulder injury

Oswald Peraza is going to be out for a long time, which leaves the New York Yankees missing a key backup utility infielder. Peraza had challenged for the starting shortstop job last year but lost to Anthony Volpe. This year, expected to potentially be a backup on the MLB bench, he's suffered an injury to his shoulder that's going to require six to eight weeks of not throwing. It could be almost three months before he's back in a Yankees uniform, so they may have to explore the few free agent options left.

Replacements Yankees can go to after Oswald Peraza's injury

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3) Jean Segura

Jean Segura could be an option for the Yankees

Jean Segura's best days are behind him, but he does play second base, shortstop, and third base. Those are the same positions that Oswald Peraza has played. He could be a fine backup who plays sparingly, though the Yankees would likely not get a lot of offense from him. He hit at 52 OPS+ mark last year, which is half as good as a league average hitter (which he has basically been for his career). He's also not a stellar defender anymore, but versatility makes him an option since there aren't too many.

2) Donovan Solano

Donovan Solano could be a good option for the Yankees

Donovan Solano is perhaps one of the best hitters remaining on the market. He posted a 110 OPS+ last season, which would actually potentially make him an upgrade over Peraza, who's only hit at a 68 OPS+ mark for his career, which has not had a lot of time at the MLB level. Nevertheless, the former Minnesota Twins star can play multiple infield positions (though not shortstop) and could be a good veteran bench player to add in the wake of Peraza's injury.

1) Adalberto Mondesi

Adalberto Mondesi makes sense to the Yankees

Adalberto Mondesi might make the most sense for the Yankees. The former Kansas City Royals star has one thing that others don't that fits in with Peraza's game: speed. Peraza isn't a speed demon, but he runs well. Mondesi is much faster than the rest of the pack, and he plays shortstop primarily, the same as Oswald Peraza. He's also not yet 30, which means he could be another reclamation project for the Yankees, who've had success in doing that with other players in the past.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.