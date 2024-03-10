3 Giants players who've impressed in spring training so far

The San Francisco Giants went after it this offseason, adding Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman to try and get their roster in competitive shape for 2024.

The Spring Training games don't matter in terms of overall record, but they do for individual performance. It's the time to see who's doing well and who needs more playing time.

Stars sometimes struggle in spring, but it's encouraging to see players who start the pre-season in good form. It sometimes bodes well for the regular season, so here are some early examples of that for the Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: This is based off a very small sample size, often not indicative of their future performance.

The Giants players hitting well in Spring Training

3) Wilmer Flores

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Angels

The Giants have gotten exceptional production from veteran infielder Wilmer Flores.

The slugger has been given 17 at bats and has laced seven hits and scored three runs. Four of those hits have been for extra bases, so he's hitting to the tune of a .412/.500/1.147 slash line.

He has also added three walks as he looks to continue being a key contributor for the Giants' playoff push in the 2024 season.

2) Jung Hoo Lee

Jung Hoo Lee has hit well in Spring Training

The newest member of the San Francisco Giants, and a newcomer to the MLB in general, is also doing about as well as anyone this spring.

Lee is hitting .375 with his 16 at bats, adding two walks and a stolen base. He has two extra-base hits and just one strikeout to make for an impressive 1.069 slugging percentage.

It's early, but Lee looks like he will be a top rookie this year and that the Giants were right to shell out $113 million for the Asian superstar.

1) Nick Ahmed

Nick Ahmed is on fire this spring

Nick Ahmed hasn't gotten quite the amount of at bats that others have, but he has done more with them than pretty much anyone else.

He's hitting .556 as he's gotten a hit in five out of nine at bats. Two of those hits have left the yard, and he has driven in five runs as well. The veteran utility player was with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's making a huge impact this spring on their division rival. He could be carving out some serious playing time for the 2024 season as a result.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.