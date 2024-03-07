3 Giants players who've struggled in spring training so far

The San Francisco Giants have had several players do well at Spring Training, but a few key names are limping to the regular season in form. This doesn't usually indicate a whole lot for their seasonal success, but it's discouraging for some. Even more so since the Giants are trying to rebuild into a contender and were active in free agency. Any disappointments hurt their ultimate goal, and these players have been just that.

Note: This is based off a very small sample size, which does not imply that these players can't and won't turn it around soon.

Giants players who've struggled at Spring Training

3) Blake Sabol

Blake Sabol has struggled in spring so far

After hitting near league average in his rookie season, Blake Sabol looked poised to be a big part of the Giants future. Unfortunately, his Spring Training showing should dampen those expectations. He's hitting .182 in 11 at bats, with four strikeouts and no extra-base hits to speak of. The young player spent the majority of the last season in the big leagues, but he might be seeing a bit of a sophomore slump based on his spring activity.

2) Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval has been abysmal at Spring Training

The longtime fan favorite Pablo Sandoval is back with the Giants for Spring Training, but he has not done well at all. He's been afforded 10 at bats despite not playing at the MLB level since 2021, and he's done literally nothing with them. He has zero hits and a .000 batting average. He does at least have two walks and a .231 OBP, but that's the only thing he's been able to do. If the Giants were hoping for some sort of revival from the former World Series champion, they're probably not going to get it.

1) Marco Luciano

Marco Luciano has struggled in spring training so far

Marco Luciano has had more playing time than some other players, getting 13 at bats and playing in five games so far. Unfortunately, it's been a pretty disappointing run for him. The designated hitter has so far been almost unable to do what his position entails: hit! He's batting .077 and has just one hit with four strikeouts during that time. The young player struggled at times last year at the big-league level, but he still hit much better than what he's showing now. Right now, it looks like he needs to stay in the minor leagues for a while longer.

