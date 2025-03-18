3 injured Dodgers players to stash in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the board, picking up their first victory of the season as they look to defend their World Series crown. The club was able to pick up a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, even with some of their top players out of the lineup.

Given the talent on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster, the team will not only be a powerhouse during the MLB season but also in terms of fantasy baseball. Drafting or picking up players on strong teams tend to help fantasy baseball managers in terms of counting stats. If a team is going to put up runs, it's going to pay dividends for managers.

Like every team in baseball, Los Angeles is not without their own injuries that they need to overcome. The fact that several players will open the year on the IL means that those stars will likely fly under the radar in fantasy drafts. While some may be sidelined longer than others, they all could add some value before the end of the season.

Here's a closer look at 3 injured Los Angeles Dodgers players to stash in fantasy leagues

Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is going to find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when all is said and done. While injuries have derailed the superstar in the past few seasons, when he is on the mound he is still an effective arm. Fantasy managers may need to wait some time before he does return, however if he can turn back the clock, he could make an impact for fantasy teams.

Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech might be more of a player to target and stash in deeper leagues, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers reliever could be a valuable asset later on in the year. While Tanner Scott is expected to the be the top name to earn an opportunity for saves, once Kopech returns he could get an occasional save. His value would increase significantly if the club were to face some more injuries.

Tony Gonsolin

Another starter who is working his way back to the team is Tony Gonsolin. After an incredible breakout season that earned him an All-Star selection in 2022, Gonsolin has been sidelined after Tommy John Surgery.

After missing the entire 2024 season, Gonsolin is on track to return to the mound at some point in May. It remains to be seen what his role will be, however his upside is huge. Gonsolin might be the top must-stash player on the Dodgers in fantasy leagues because of how dominant he could be.

