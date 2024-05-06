3 injured players to stash in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Taj Bradley

The fantasy baseball season continues to roll along, with managers having to get creative at times to give themselves the best advantage they can. This year, baseball fans have seen many devastating injuries and underperforming stars that may have forced them to pivot.

One of the ways that fantasy baseball managers might be able to give themselves an advantage is by adding injured players whom other teams may have dropped. Depending on the setting of each league, there may be a number of IL spots managers can take advantage of.

Stashing injured players that have value is a strategy experienced managers will likely capitalize on. Given the upside of some injured stars, holding them on the IL or even benching them could pay dividends by the end of the year.

Three injured players worth stashing in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 Taj Bradley

The MLB ranked Taj Bradley as the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect during the 2023 season.

After a rookie season that had many highs and lows, Bradley was undoubtedly to make his mark this year. Unfortunately for the starting pitcher, he has yet to appear in a single game this season after suffering a pectoral injury.

"Taj Bradley, who seems likely to be activated off IL this week, is here in #Rays clubhouse" - @TBTimes_Rays

MLB insider Marc Topkin believes that the promising young pitcher will be activated from the 15-day IL at some point this week. Given his prospect pedigree, the Rays' history with developing star pitchers, and his 5.8% ownership on ESPN makes him an intriguing addition.

#2 Eduardo Rodriguez

Unlike Taj Bradley, the timeline for Eduardo Rodriguez remains unclear. The veteran left-hander is yet to make his season debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks after sustaining a shoulder injury.

While fantasy baseball managers may need to wait some time before he enters the lineup, E-Rod's upside could make a difference later on in the year.

#3 Bryan Woo

Yet another pitcher sitting on the IL, Bryan Woo is also nearing a return to the mound. The young Seattle Mariners starter has yet to make his 2024 debut, yet fantasy baseball should look to add him if he's available.

"Wow what a play by Bryan Woo!" - @MiLBMariners

Much like Taj Bradley, Woo showcased his elite upside during his rookie campaign. He should slot back into the rotation as early as this week following a strong rehab.

