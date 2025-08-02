3 key Yankees pitchers to step up after Marcus Stroman’s shocking release

In the absence of superstar Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are now in danger of falling to third place in the American League East standings. After such a dominant start to 2025, the Bombers are just 0.5 games ahead of the surging Boston Red Sox in the divisional charts.Apart from Judge's absence and New York's defensive blunders, the team's starting rotation is in big trouble, as Marcus Stroman was recently released after a horrendous campaign. Across nine starts this year, the two-time All-Star tallied a 3-2 record with a 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. As Stroman exits the Bronx, several names are expected to step up in his absence.With Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and most recently, Clarke Schmidt hitting the IL, skipper Aaron Boone is handcuffed in terms of able-bodied starters. At the time of writing, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler remain as the only viable starting hurlers for the Yankees. As postseason jockeying ensues in the second half of the season, it would be interesting to see how the squad navigates the lack of depth in the spot.3 key Yankees pitchers to step up after Marcus Stroman’s shocking release1) Camilo DovalFresh from one of the biggest collapses in MLB history in Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins, reliever Camilo Doval would have more chances on the mound to erase the bitter defeat the Yankees experienced in the chaotic contest.Doval was dealt to the San Francisco Giants by the Bombers as they look to solidify their bullpen, which has caused them a lot of headaches with one of the worst ERAs in the American League at 4.32.The 2023 saves leader would have the most to prove, as he, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams are expected to battle for the coveted closer's role for the squad.2) Will WarrenApart from Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, Will Warren has been the only other Yankee starter with at least 100 innings pitched this year. After a repugnant 10.32 ERA in 2024, Warren has stabilized with a 4.64 ERA this year, along with 128 strikeouts and a 6-5 record.With Stroman out of the picture and several key pieces out for the foreseeable future, the second-year man is expected to carry a heavier load in the rotation.3) JT BrubakerA name that has largely flown under the radar, Brubaker has been flourishing with the Yankees since his conversion to a bullpen arm. Originally a starter during his three years with the Pirates, the 31-year-old has 61 starts, the most for any bullpen arm on the Yanks' roster.Given their current situation, it is paramount that Brubaker steps up to the mound and takes some starts, as he has the experience to do so. In 11 appearances this year, Brubaker has posted a 3.21 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.