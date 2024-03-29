3 major talking points after Yankees' comeback Opening Day victory over Astros

The New York Yankees turned around an ugly start to their Opening Day matchup against the Houston Astros. After a rough beginning of the game which saw the team leave a number of runners stranded on base, the Bronx Bombers were able to make a late-game comeback to defeat their postseason rivals, the Houston Astros.

Although fans and the club itself will be happy that the team walked away with an important first victory of the season, there are a number of key takeaways from the game. From questionable pitching to an elite debut for one of their biggest offseason acquisitions, there is plenty to dive into regarding the New York Yankees' first game of the 2024 campaign.

Here are 3 major talking points from the Yankees victory over the Astros

#1 - Elite Defense

One of the major talking points among New York fans following the game was the incredible defensive play from the newly acquired Juan Soto. The young outfielder quickly made himself some new fans among the Bronx Bombers' fanbase thanks to a tremendous throw to home plate.

"Juan Soto unleashes the cannon to cut down the tying run! #OpeningDay" - @MLB

The play in question came in the bottom of the 9th inning. New York was leading Houston 5-4 at the time with two runners on base for the Astros. After a line drive to the outfield, the Astros were sending a man home to tie the game, yet Juan Soto's throw to the plate came in time, resulting in a clutch out at home.

#2 - New York flashed a mixed bag at the plate

It was an up-and-down game for New York at the dish. The Bronx Bombers were struck out 10 times at the plate, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton being taken down twice a piece.

That being said, the team was also able to draw 9 walks, something that could go a long way for them as the season progresses. Although the strikeouts are a bit concerning, the walks provide an equal level of optimism.

#3 - Nestor Cortes highlighted concerns about the pitching rotation

Although the New York Yankees were able to come back and defeat the Houston Astros, one of the major concerns came with starting pitcher Nestor Cortes. The veteran struggled in his season debut, allowing 4 runs and handing out 2 walks through 5.0 innings of work.

"Nestor Cortes retired 12 of the last 13 he faced after a shaky start. His final line: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR, 76 pitches, 54 strikes. Jonathan Loaisiga enters." - @BryanHoch

Cortes' disappointing outing not only raised concerns over the pitcher but the Yankees' rotation as a whole. With Gerrit Cole officially placed on the 60-day IL, the club may need to add someone in the long term if the rest of the staff struggles.

