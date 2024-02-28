3 players the Cubs could target after completing Cody Bellinger deal

The Chicago Cubs have reunited with Cody Bellinger for the next three years after agreeing a $80 million contract. The Cubs are excited to have Belli back on their roster, but their options to sign more players are still alive.

The free agent market is still flooded with top players, and the franchise has an eye on a few. The team last made the playoffs in 2020. Craig Counsell and his squad are looking forward to another postseason run but need more players to power the team.

The Cubs could pursue three potential players

#1 Jordan Montgomerry

Jordan Montgomery could be a target for the Cubs

Montgomery is coming off a strong season, helping the Rangers win the World Series. Being one of the top free-agent pitchers, Monty would be a substantial addition and significantly bolster the Cub's starting rotation.

The Cubs have a decent starting rotation, and Montgomery has the potential to make the franchise a postseason heavyweight. Undoubtedly, the franchise considers the starter as one of their targets.

#2 Matt Chapman

Chapman is an incredible third baseman who could fill some spots and contribute offensively. He's one of the top players remaining in the market and is a client of Scott Boras.

While several teams have balked at his asking price, Chapman could settle for less on a short-term deal, just like Bellinger. The 30-year-old is waiting for an opportunity to return to the game.

#3 Tommy Pham

Veteran slugger Tommy Pham is another reputed player on the club's potential list. He was part of the D-Backs' run to the World Series and can play multiple positions.

Pham would be a low risk for the team but certainly a high reward. The franchise could explore various options, as the direct hitter can play both right and left field. Pham would add depth to the team and also help in rotation. The 35-year-old could also agree a short-term deal, which would suit the club.

The club would do their best to sign any of these top players. With the clock ticking and spring training in full swing, it's a matter of time for top free agents to find a team.

