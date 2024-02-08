3 players the Dodgers could sign before Spring Training

The 2024 season may very well be defined by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The California team has made waves this offseason by making some of the most notable moves across the MLB. After falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS last season, Los Angeles was aggressive in retooling their roster this offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a number of high-profile moves this offseason, including signing two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in North American sports history. The two parties reached an agreement on a deferred 10-year contract valued at $700,000,000, changing the MLB forever.

The team made a number of other notable free-agent signings and trades, which landed them the likes of Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez.

However, even after all of those moves, the Los Angeles Dodgers could still be in the market for more players in free agency.

A look at three players the Dodgers could still sign this offseason

#1 - J.D. Martinez

It remains to be seen where J.D. Martinez will wind up this offseason, but it could be in the best interest of both the player and the team if he were to rejoin Los Angeles. Although Shohei Ohtani will be the club's primary DH, Martinez could not only be an elite depth add but he could draw a spot start in the outfield.

There is also a chance that Ohtani may need to sit occasionally as he recovers from offseason surgery. It could be an intriguing fit for Martinez, who could be an X-factor for Los Angeles.

#2 - Whit Merrifield

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Whit Merrifield could be an effective, versatile signing for Los Angeles.

Merrifield, who recently turned 35 years old, has been a star throughout his MLB career, yet he has never won the World Series. Joining the Dodgers, even on a short-term deal, could present him with the best opportunity to cross it off his list.

#3 - Tim Anderson

There have been a number of rumors linking Tim Anderson to Los Angeles over the years. However, it has yet to come to fruition. Following a disastrous 2023 campaign, Anderson will need to rebuild his value this season if he hopes to land another lucrative deal.

"Tim Anderson in a dodgers uniform is VERY interesting tho" - @FmLOG_

Los Angeles could use Anderson as a rotational piece in the infield, and the team's star-studded lineup could help him rebuild his value.

