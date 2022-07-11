3 players Los Angeles Angels must part ways with before 2022 trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels are currently in a very tough situation for an MLB team. The Angels have been very streaky this season, having gone on a historic 14-game losing streak in early June. Los Angeles was once hyped to be one of the top teams in the American League. However, they now sit 11 games under .500 and are almost out of the playoff race altogether.

The Angels gained large acquisitions this past off-season and expected a contending team. Now, though, they are now at a crossroad. Do they try to make one last push by adding new players? Or do they let go of their big pickups and start fresh next season? This will all depend on how Los Angeles does these next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander Looks like we could consider the Angels as more of a seller than the Orioles, sheesh.



Aaron Loup a name to watch as a LHP reliever.



"Looks like we could consider the Angels as more of a seller than the Orioles, sheesh." - Ari Alexander

If the Los Angeles Angels fail to become more competitive in the next three weeks, they are going to send many players off to different teams. Expect players with large contracts and in contract years to be gone. A team reset might be a good thing for the Angels, however, and it could get them back on track for next year.

Here are three players the Angels should part ways with this trade deadline.

#3 Andrew Velazquez

Andrew Velazquez of the Los Angeles Angels

Although Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez did not have too high expectations this year, he simply cannot hit at a Major League level this season. Through 77 games played, Velazquez is batting just .164 with a ridiculously low .488 OPS. With his nine walks to his 78 strikeouts, he might have the worst walk-to-strikeout ratio in all of baseball.

Velazquez is not on a large deal, as he was primarily a bench player before joining Los Angeles. However, the Angels still need to let him go and test out some young talent at shortstop for the future.

#2 Aaron Loup

Aaron Loup of the Los Angeles Angels

After his 2021 season saw him go 6-0 with just a 0.95 ERA, Aaron Loup signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. However, this season's performance looks nothing like last year's.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR ocregister.com/2022/07/06/ang… Checking in with Aaron Loup to see how he's working to rediscover himself; Also, a David Fletcher update, an Austin Warren update, a Futures Game rep. #Angels Checking in with Aaron Loup to see how he's working to rediscover himself; Also, a David Fletcher update, an Austin Warren update, a Futures Game rep. #Angels ocregister.com/2022/07/06/ang…

"Checking in with Aaron Loup to see how he's working to rediscover himself" - Jeff Fletcher

Through 36 appearances this season, Loup is 0-2 with a 4.40 ERA, which is mediocre at best for a relief pitcher. Aaron Loup's 2022 has been disappointing to say the least, and he still has two years left on his deal. It might be for the best if Los Angeles cuts their losses and lets him go at the trade deadline.

#1 Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels

Speaking of recent acquisitions, Noah Syndergaard signed a large, one-year deal with the Angels this past winter worth $21 million. The deal was high-risk for Syndergaard but low-risk for the Angels as he is not signed long-term. So far this season, he has been above average for Los Angeles. He is 5-7 with a 3.84 ERA through 70.1 innings pitched this year.

"Thor, Dirty 89mph Changeup." - Rob Friedman

The entire point of signing Syndergaard to a one-year deal was that he would not be tied down, and the Angels could trade them if they wanted to. They could easily trade him to a contender for some prospects if they choose to go in that direction.

Since Syndergaard has value, they would get a good package in return. It might be smart for the Los Angeles Angels to ship Noah Syndergaard off at the trade deadline.

