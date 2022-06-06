3 players New York Yankees need to keep ahead of the trade deadline

The New York Yankees currently have the best record in baseball, and if they keep things up, they will likely reach the postseason and have great success this October. This does not mean the team is perfect, of course, and they are likely to make some small moves at the trade deadline to boost their bench and bullpen.

If the Yankees play their cards right, they could win at the deadline, and come into the later months with a stacked team ready to compete in the postseason. If they play their cards wrong, however, by trading away key role players, the team could become weak and not be ready for fall ball. Here are three players that the New York Yankees should keep.

Note: This list will not include superstars such as Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, as it is obvious they will keep them on the squad. Players who are in the realm of possibly being traded will appear on this list.

Three players the New York Yankees should keep on their squad

#3 Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

There has been a love-hate relationship between Yankees fans and Gleyber Torres, and he currently gets a bad rap. The middle infielder is only 25-years-old, and he is improving now that he is back at his primary position, second base. His stats show that when Torres plays second base, his offensive numbers improve drastically, and when he plays shortstop, they decrease dramatically.

GleyberMetrics @GleyberMetrics Gleyber Torres has the highest Hard Hit Rate among all qualified hitters for the month of May (60.0%) Gleyber Torres has the highest Hard Hit Rate among all qualified hitters for the month of May (60.0%) https://t.co/5qVUNysacc

"Gleyber Torres has the highest Hard Hit Rate among all qualified hitters for the month of May (60.0%)" - @ GleyberMetrics

Now, defense and offense do not directly correlate, but when a player is not playing their primary position, they might get in their own head or become unmotivated. This can affect a player's game in any aspect, including at the plate. Gleyber Torres still has a bright future ahead of him, and since he is so young, the Yankees should definitely keep him on the roster.

#2 Jose Trevino

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has kind of busted onto the scene this season in New York. After being primarily a backup catcher for the Texas Rangers, the Yankees picked him up in a trade this past off-season, and he has proven to be a more than viable option for New York.

The thing is, the Yankees could see this as a time to take advantage of his trade value. The 29-year-old catcher is having by far the best season of his career, thus his trade stock would be high, and this could make the Yankees consider dealing him. The Yankees ultimately should not move him, as there is no better option for them behind the plate.

#1 Jordan Montgomery

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

After putting up a solid 2021 MLB season, Jordan Montgomery has been great so far to start the year. In 11 starts with the Yankees, the lefty has a 3.02 earned-run average with 46 strikeouts on the year. The southpaw has proven himself to be a solid 2-3 starter this season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jordan Montgomery today:



6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 90 P



Season ERA: 3.02 Jordan Montgomery today:6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 90 PSeason ERA: 3.02 https://t.co/svz3JWhnHO

"Jordan Montgomery today: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 90 P Season ERA: 3.02" - @ Talkin' Yanks

However, since he has value now, the Yankees might consider trading him for a more experienced arm come the postseason. This is short-sighted though, as the Yankees have a young team and will be good for years to come, so they should not try to go all in on an older pitcher who might not be around for much longer.

