3 players San Francisco Giants must part ways with before 2022 MLB trade deadline

The San Francisco Giants are currently in a tough position right now. As of today, San Francisco sits at 43-42, third place in the National League West and 13 games out of first place. Although the division seems out of reach, they are just two games out of the fourth National League Wild Card spot.

What makes this so tough is that the trade deadline is in just three weeks. The Giants need to decide if they are going to sell and start fresh next season or buy and make a playoff push. Their decision will likely be based on their performance throughout the rest of July.

If the Giants decide to buy at the deadline, they will likely give up prospects for experienced veterans. These veterans will probably be on expiring deals and will just be used as rentals. However, if they decide to sell, they will dump players with large contracts in exchange for younger, cheaper players. This will clear up cap space for next off-season, when superstars like Aaron Judge will be available.

No matter what San Francisco does, expect some changes to be made to the team. If they do decide to sell, here are the three players they should part ways with at the trade deadline.

#3 Alex Wood

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

The Giants acquired starting pitcher Alex Wood in January of 2021 on a one-year, $3 million deal. After going 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA during the 2021 season, San Francisco re-upped his contract for $25 million over two years. However, he has underperformed this season.

"Alex Wood, Wicked Sliders" - Rob Friedman

Through 17 starts with the Giants, Wood is 6-7 with a 4.43 ERA. The numbers could be worse, but he is set to make $12.5 million next season. It might be smart to dump Alex Wood to clear up space for new players in the off-season.

#2 Darin Ruf

Darin Ruf, Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

Darin Ruf was one of many players on the 107-win San Francisco Giants who vastly overperformed last season. Expected to be just a platoon player, Ruf hit .271 with a .904 OPS through 117 games last year. The Giants decided to sign him to a multi-year deal because of his 2021 season.

However, Ruf has underperformed this year. Through 75 games played, he is batting just .224 with a .688 OPS. Although Ruf is not signed to a particularly large deal, it just does not make sense to keep him around.

#1 Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb, San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

After having a stellar year for the Los Angeles Angels, going 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA, Alex Cobb decided to sign a multi-year deal with San Francisco. His deal is worth $9 million for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with a $10 million player option in 2024. Although Cobb has not been awful this season and has just been unlucky, the Giants could use the extra cap space.

MLBdream @MLBdream .180 xBA and somehow ruled a double... Alex Cobb's BABIP is .368 through 53 innings .180 xBA and somehow ruled a double... Alex Cobb's BABIP is .368 through 53 innings https://t.co/Kn8jNbS1KY

".180 xBA and somehow ruled a double... Alex Cobb's BABIP is .368 through 53 innings" - MLBdream

So far this year, Cobb is 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA through 13 starts. These numbers are mediocre, and age is also a factor. Cobb is 34 years old, and Father Time could get to him soon. It is best if the San Francisco Giants let him go at the deadline if they do decide to sell.

