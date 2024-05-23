3 possible landing spots for Paul Goldschmidt as Yankees linked to 2022 NL MVP

The St. Louis Cardinals are more than likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline this year, and it may begin with Paul Goldschmidt. They're not playing well and they have a lot of aging stars who aren't going to be part of any potential rebuild. Goldschmidt hasn't been great, but he's a free agent at the end of the year and could help a contender.

Players expiring at the end of the season on poor-performing teams are almost always traded, so it's likely that the 2022 MVP will find a new home at the deadline. With a few teams showing interest, here are three that make the most sense for a Goldschmidt trade.

3 landing spots for Paul Goldschmidt

#1) Seattle Mariners

Should the Mariners look at Paul Goldschmidt?

The Seattle Mariners are currently leading the AL West, but they're only four games above .500. At some point, teams like the Texas Rangers and possibly the Houston Astros are going to get better. The Mariners need to be prepared for that, and one of the positions they can address to do so is first base.

Ty France has been solid, but if Paul Goldschmidt can return to form, it is still a major upgrade and gives them a former MVP in a lineup that has largely struggled all year long.

#2) New York Yankees

The Yankees reportedly have an interest in Paul Goldschmidt

The New York Yankees figure to be buyers at the deadline. They usually are, and since they're currently the American League's best team by record, they will likely be pretty aggressive. With the Yankees being linked to Goldschmidt, his fit needs to be considered.

That makes them an interesting landing spot for Goldschmidt, who is having a down year offensively. The Yankees like Anthony Rizzo, and Goldschmidt would have to show that he's an improvement, but they might consider swinging the trade and allowing for a platoon situation at first base. Goldschmidt is a superior defender at first right now as well.

#3) Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers make sense for a Paul Goldschmidt deal

Among serious contenders, the Milwaukee Brewers have the worst first-base depth according to Fangraphs. If they're to continue leading the NL Central, that is a position they may want to look at shoring up.

Rhys Hoskins has been pretty good but he's also dealt with injury, and hasn't been so good that the team can't even consider another option. Goldschmidt is struggling, but he has a history of playing well and could drastically improve the Brewers' lineup.

