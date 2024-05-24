3 possible pitching replacements for Orioles as Dean Kremer hits 15-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the top teams in the MLB this season, but they have not done so without their fair share of adversity. The club has been hit with the injury bug this week, with a pair of starting pitchers winding up on the IL with various ailments.

"A day after #Orioles placed John Means (left forearm strain) on the 15-day IL, they have placed Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) on the 15-day IL. They also recalled Dillon Tate and Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned Jonathan Heasley to Triple-A." - @JakeDRill

Both John Means and Dean Kremer have been placed on the IL this week, something that will test the pitching depth of the Baltimore Orioles.

The team will undoubtedly need to look within the organization for additional help, as starter Tyler Wells is also sitting on the IL. Nevertheless, the club has some viable options to replace their injured stars.

Three replacements for Dean Kremer and John Means in the Orioles rotation

#1 Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin might be the most proven option to move to the pitching rotation. Irvin, who opened the year as a starter, was recently moved to the bullpen. In the wake of the recent injuries, he will undoubtedly make his way back to the rotation for the foreseeable future.

“Whatever the team needs of me I’m going to do. So, just keeping it simple.” Whether it’s in the starting rotation or the bullpen, Cole Irvin is ready to contribute." - @masnOrioles

#2 Albert Suarez

Another starting pitching option for Baltimore would be Albert Suarez. The 34-year-old veteran has starting experience in the MLB and seems to be a likely candidate to fill in for Dean Kremer. Suarez has been solid this season, posting a 2-0 record with 21 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA.

#3 Cade Povich

Cade Povich may be the least likely option to replace Dean Kremer in the rotation, but he's by far the most intriguing.

The 24-year-old is one of the Baltimore Orioles' top pitching prospects and has been electric in Triple-A this season, posting a 2.08 ERA over 47.2 innings. If there was ever a time for Povich to earn a promotion to the MLB, this may be it.

