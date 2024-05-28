3 possible solutions for Astros after Cristian Javier is sidelined due to injury

Cristian Javier's injury adds to the challenges faced by the Houston Astros pitching staff, which has been depleted all season. Javier will be sidelined for a few weeks due to forearm discomfort. The severity of the injury will depend on the results of the MRI, so his absence could be longer than the initial 15-day IL period suggests.

In that case, the Astros will desperately need to address this issue. If they're to continue trying to climb back into the AL West race, they'll need another pitcher. Here's who they can look to.

Who can replace Cristian Javier for the Astros?

3) Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke is a free agent

The free agent market is incredibly thin right now. However, Zack Greinke expressed a desire to pitch again in 2024 and the Astros could give him that.

He's not going to be great, but he is a former Astro who could eat innings in the wake of the Cristian Javier injury. He might take some time to get up to speed, which makes him a less ideal option, but it is something the team might want to consider if Javier can't make a speedy recovery.

2) Luis Severino

Luis Severino could be a good addition for the Astros

The New York Mets aren't going anywhere and Luis Severino will be a free agent soon. That makes him an easy trade candidate and the Astros are a good team to try and revitalize him.

Just two seasons ago, he pitched well for the New York Yankees and he's a former Cy Young finalist. If there's a pitching department that can coax that talent back out, it might be Houston. He would also be a cheap addition that could eat innings, which would be great for Houston.

1) Spencer Arrighetti

Spencer Arrighetti should be in the Astros rotation right now

Spencer Arrighetti, one of the Astros' top pitching prospects, is expected to be at the MLB level this season, and this is a perfect time for the team to assess his abilities.

He is their No. 3 overall prospect but is not ranked in the MLB Top 100. Nevertheless, he's the best internal option the Astros have. That makes him both the simplest and cheapest replacement for Javier, so it's worth a try since they haven't particularly played well this year.

