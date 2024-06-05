3 possible solutions for Astros as Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier are ruled out for the season

Things may not get better any time soon for the Houston Astros, as Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier are not returning in 2024. Those two were among the many pitching injuries this team had faced and it's time the Astros looked at potential options, though their struggles make that hard.

The innings left by Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy must be taken by someone. Whether it's by trade, free agent, or internal option, they have to do something now. The problem is deciding if they're good enough to warrant a trade or not. Either way, here are some options.

Astros options following loss of Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy

3) Colton Gordon

The Astros should promote Colton Gordon

Colton Gordon is one of the Astros' best pitching prospects right now. He's also in AAA with a 2024 ETA, which means he's arguably the closest to the big-league level of anyone they have.

That should necessitate a move into the starting rotation, especially with two starters done for the year. It's time to see if Gordon is the future and how he handles the big leagues regularly.

2) A.J. Blubaugh

The Astros should bring up AJ Blubaugh permanently

A.J. Blubaugh is the Astros' top pitching prospect since Spencer Arrighetti has been elevated to MLB player status. He's only their seventh overall prospect, but he's in AAA with a 2025 ETA.

It might be time to bring him up and see what he has as a long-term option. The Astros don't have a deep farm, so it might be time to see who is worth building around in the future.

1) Luis Severino

Luis Severino is a good option for the Astros

Luis Severino, a former Cy Young finalist, is having a good year. He's also on a one-year deal. The New York Mets are bad and should be trading everyone, so they'll likely be sending Severino elsewhere.

They could send him to the Houston Astros, as he can eat innings and be a little more effective than other players. The great part about this is that it's not a game-changing trade that signifies a bad team going all-in on mediocrity, and it will be fairly inexpensive to pull off.

