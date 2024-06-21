3 possible solutions for Yankees as Gleyber Torres' miserable season continues with groin injury

Gleyber Torres wasn't having his best year entering free agency, and it might have just gotten a lot worse. The struggling infielder left Thursday's game with groin tightness, which might keep him out of the lineup for a long time. With the infield depth already wearing thin, it's not ideal for the Yankees to lose any player there.

However, there are alternative options the Yankees can look at. It's late enough in the season that a trade would not be a major surprise. The team will likely have its pick at this stage, so here's who it should consider bringing in to offset the loss of Torres.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees trade targets to replace Gleyber Torres

3) Yandy Diaz

The Yankees could look to Yandy Diaz (Imagn)

This would be a creative replacement for Gleyber Torres since Yandy Diaz plays first base. However, the Yankees are currently missing a first baseman anyway in Anthony Rizzo. Adding a first baseman with Ben Rice as the backup would allow DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera to play third and second base, likely with LeMahieu back at second. It would also improve the depth at first base in one move, so it's a smart one to make.

Trending

2) Zack Gelof

Zack Gelof could replace Gleyber Torres (Imagn)

The Oakland Athletics should be in sell mode. The Yankees could trade for Zack Gelof and might want to try and get Mason Miller as well. It would require a massive hole, but it immediately fills the two biggest needs on an otherwise top-notch roster. If the Yankees truly want to go all-in this year, this is how they need to do it. They've traded with Oakland plenty, so the relationship is there.

1) Jonathan India

Jonathan India could be a great move for the Yankees

Jonathan India might not have a long-term future with the Cincinnati Reds, who may be sellers at the deadline. If they are, this is a great move for the Yankees. He is under contract for longer than Gleyber Torres, which postpones their need to sign someone and frees up some money to sign Juan Soto or other players they're desperate to keep long-term. It might cost more assets, but it saves money.