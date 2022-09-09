3 Reasons Aaron Judge will be the 2022 American League MVP 

The 2022 American League MVP race has essentially turned into an Aaron Judge versus Shohei Ohtani affair.

Judge is having the season of his life, and Ohtani continues to wow us with his two-way brilliance.

Ohtani has compiled a .257/.356/.536 slashline with 33 homers in 130 games. Judge, by comparison, has slashed .301/.407/.683 with 55 home runs and 118 RBIs. In terms of hitting metrics, Judge is way ahead.

However, Ohtani has pitching stats to be proud of, which Judge doesn’t. His current ERA reads 2.58 with a WHIP of 1.044 and an incredible career-best 181 strikeouts in 23 starts.

Who deserves the AL MVP crown this year? Well, that answer will depend on your perception of the term valuable.

Here are three reasons Aaron Judge will be the 2022 American League MVP.

#3 Aaron Judge’s offensive production

Aaron Judge has been on an absolute tear offensively, and Ohtani hasn’t been anywhere close in that regard this year. Judge’s league-leading 55 home runs and 118 RBIs put him way clear of any other player.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



AARON JUDGE IS A CHEAT CODE



(via

ALL RISE FOR HR NO. 55!AARON JUDGE IS A CHEAT CODE(via @Yankees ALL RISE FOR HR NO. 55! 💥AARON JUDGE IS A CHEAT CODE (via @Yankees)https://t.co/QUnRMbmcpT

"ALL RISE FOR HR NO. 55!" - Bleacher Report

The Yankees have been a trainwreck since the All-Star break, but Judge has continued to excel. The Yankees have notched 213 homers in total this term. Judge’s 55 account for more than a quarter of their entire production.

#2 Playoff presence

The New York Yankees are no longer a safe bet for the World Series this season. However, they are at least playoff bound, and a lot of that credit goes to Judge.

Even as the Yankees have faltered over long stretches, Judge has consistently delivered with the bat.

Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, but his talent hasn't translated into a playoff push for the Los Angeles Angels.

Of course, the Angels have an inferior team to the Yankees. No one expected them to be a World Series contender, but they could have posed a Wild Card challenge.

If the Orioles can sustain a playoff push throughout the season, the Angels have absolutely no excuse. The Angels' collective failure is likely going to be factored in, which could ultimately cost Ohtani. In that case, advantage Judge.

#1 History books

Ten years ago, a certain Mike Trout was in the running for the 2012 AL MVP. He ended up losing to Miguel Cabrera. Why? Because Cabrera posted the first batting Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

History attracts votes, that’s just how it is. Aaron Judge is only the third major leaguer to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games of the season. The others are Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001).

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports



1999 Sammy Sosa: 58

2001 Barry Bonds: 57

2022 Aaron Judge: 55

1999 Mark McGwire: 54

1998 Mark McGwire: 54

1921 Babe Ruth: 54 MLB @MLB #AllRise x #AllRise x 5⃣5⃣ https://t.co/ZAIREZ7idl Most HR through team's 1st 136 games:1999 Sammy Sosa: 582001 Barry Bonds: 572022 Aaron Judge: 551999 Mark McGwire: 541998 Mark McGwire: 541921 Babe Ruth: 54 twitter.com/MLB/status/156… Most HR through team's 1st 136 games:1999 Sammy Sosa: 582001 Barry Bonds: 572022 Aaron Judge: 551999 Mark McGwire: 541998 Mark McGwire: 541921 Babe Ruth: 54 twitter.com/MLB/status/156…

Judge is now on pace to end the season with 65 home runs. The current American League record for most homers in a single season (61) currently belongs to Yankees legend Roger Maris.

It’s a matter of when, and not if, Judge will break Maris’ record. Once he has that in the bag, the 2022 AL MVP debate will be well and truly settled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt