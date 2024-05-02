3 reasons why Astros will get over early season skid

The Houston Astros have underperformed so far this season. They are last in a division where, if not two, at least one team will not make the postseason. On Wednesday, Houston dropped another closer game to Cleveland Guardians, slipping its season record to 10-20.

We are still in the early phase of the season, and Houston can forget it as a bad outing. Many factors can be attributed to the team's skid. However, if a few are rectified, they can help the team generate momentum and get closer to making the postseason.

Let's understand why the Astros will get out of this losing skid.

3 reasons why Astros will get over the hump

1) Mike Trout's injury and odds on favored matchups

What's good for the Astros is they are in a division that the LA Angels and the Oakland Athletics are a part of. The Athletics are not a serious postseason threat. Nor are the Angels, especially after Mike Trout, their three-time MVP, tore a meniscus and will undergo surgery. That forces him out for at least three months.

This situation favors the Astros, who can take advantage of an MVP-less Angels and relocate the Oakland Athletics team.

2) Justin Verlander is back in action

The lone shining light for the Astros from the mound is the availability and health of Justin Verlander. He made his season debut on April 20 against the Nationals. The three-time Cy Young winner may be on the wrong side of his 30s, but his durability and effectiveness are still elite.

In 17.1 innings pitched this season, Verlander has put up a stellar 2.08 ERA. Though he earned the loss in two games, the main reason was the offense not turning up.

3) Josh Hader can't do any worse

The Astros signed reliever Josh Hader to a record five-year, $95 million deal this offseason. So, many expected him to be the arm that led the club again in the World Series. However, Hader has been struggling from the mound, recording a 6.39 ERA.

But if we consider his recent 2.0 innings against the Guardians, his command over the fastball looked much better. He only needs to avoid getting worked up against gritty hitters. The law of averages should kick in, and he should return to his former self to help the Astros avoid a late-inning collapse.

