3 reasons why Kyle Tucker can be perfect fit for Dodgers in free agency

Kyle Tucker will become a free agent after the current season ends. While the Chicago Cubs are trying their level best, Tucker stands to earn a lot more if he turns free agent, especially after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opted not to test free agency in favor of signing a $500 million extension with the Blue Jays. This means teams that arranged for the big money can now settle it by signing Tucker.Amid this, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported from a rival executive that the outfielder will sign with the LA Dodgers in free agency. Given this information, let's analyze what value Tucker will add to the NL West giants.3 reasons Dodgers could splurge big to acquire Kyle Tucker1) Tucker's a five-tool talentNot many position players have what Kyle Tucker can provide. The former World Series champion can deliver across the board, including contact hitting, power, baserunning, fielding and throwing.Tucker has posted at least 4.0 fWAR every season since 2021. Moreover, despite a hand injury this season, Tucker still put up 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and an .854 OPS over 133 games in 2025.2) Kyle Tucker's profile meets Dodgers' needsWith Mookie Betts becoming a full-time shortstop, the Dodgers can use someone with elite production to fill their right field position. Tucker presents a potential fix, with four All-Star selections and a Gold Glove award in that position.With the team always on a World Series hunt, Tucker boosts their odds significantly.3) Dodgers can give the money Kyle Tucker desiresTucker is after a big paycheck, with analysts estimating a contract in the vicinity of $400 million. There are not many teams that can hand out such kind of money, but when it comes to the Dodgers, money is never the reason to not pursue someone.Last free agency, they made a run for Juan Soto. While they lost that battle to the New York Mets, it only means there won't be a lot of competition on the market in the upcoming offseason. Big market teams like the Yankees and the Mets already have the position filled with Aaron Judge and Soto, respectively.It remains to be seen if Tucker goes to the West Coast in the near future.