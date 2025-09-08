  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 3 reasons why Kyle Tucker can be perfect fit for Dodgers in free agency

3 reasons why Kyle Tucker can be perfect fit for Dodgers in free agency

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 05:15 GMT
MLB: AUG 22 Cubs at Angels - Source: Getty
3 reasons why Kyle Tucker can be perfect fit for Dodgers in free agency - Source: Getty

Kyle Tucker will become a free agent after the current season ends. While the Chicago Cubs are trying their level best, Tucker stands to earn a lot more if he turns free agent, especially after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opted not to test free agency in favor of signing a $500 million extension with the Blue Jays. This means teams that arranged for the big money can now settle it by signing Tucker.

Ad

Amid this, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported from a rival executive that the outfielder will sign with the LA Dodgers in free agency. Given this information, let's analyze what value Tucker will add to the NL West giants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

3 reasons Dodgers could splurge big to acquire Kyle Tucker

1) Tucker's a five-tool talent

Not many position players have what Kyle Tucker can provide. The former World Series champion can deliver across the board, including contact hitting, power, baserunning, fielding and throwing.

Tucker has posted at least 4.0 fWAR every season since 2021. Moreover, despite a hand injury this season, Tucker still put up 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and an .854 OPS over 133 games in 2025.

Ad

2) Kyle Tucker's profile meets Dodgers' needs

With Mookie Betts becoming a full-time shortstop, the Dodgers can use someone with elite production to fill their right field position. Tucker presents a potential fix, with four All-Star selections and a Gold Glove award in that position.

With the team always on a World Series hunt, Tucker boosts their odds significantly.

3) Dodgers can give the money Kyle Tucker desires

Tucker is after a big paycheck, with analysts estimating a contract in the vicinity of $400 million. There are not many teams that can hand out such kind of money, but when it comes to the Dodgers, money is never the reason to not pursue someone.

Ad

Last free agency, they made a run for Juan Soto. While they lost that battle to the New York Mets, it only means there won't be a lot of competition on the market in the upcoming offseason. Big market teams like the Yankees and the Mets already have the position filled with Aaron Judge and Soto, respectively.

It remains to be seen if Tucker goes to the West Coast in the near future.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications