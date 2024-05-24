3 rehabbing Dodgers looking to come back up the major leagues ft. Bobby Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get some reinforcements. They have been one of the best teams in baseball with one of the best pitching staffs in the entire league, and they are only going to get stronger in the next little while. Several ailing hurlers are nearing a return to the big-league squad.

Injured Dodgers nearing a return to the MLB

3) Joe Kelly

Joe Kelly is working back to the Dodgers

Joe Kelly has been on the injured list since May 5, and he is only now beginning his rehab. He threw for the first time since then at Dodger Stadium, but it was only a catch.

Still, it is the first stage in rehab, and he will shortly begin throwing more consistently, followed by a throwing program that includes simulated innings, live batting practice and rehab assignments.

2) Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller is close to coming back healthy

Starting pitcher Bobby Miller has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation since April 10. The burgeoning ace was having a good season before getting the dreaded diagnosis of shoulder inflammation. However, he dodged a bullet.

Any inflammation can be season-ending for a pitcher, but it wasn't. He's in the middle of a throwing program, and he will throw a three-inning sim game before facing live hitters. If that goes well, he'll embark on a two-game rehab assignment and likely return against the New York Yankees in early June.

1) Evan Phillips

Evan Phillips is nearing a return to the Dodgers

One of the most talented relievers in baseball is on his way back to the big leagues.

Evan Phillips has been sidelined since the beginning of May with a hamstring issue. Those can be pesky to recover from, especially for a pitcher who depends on his lower body.

Phillips seems to be the closest Dodger to making a return, as he is currently pitching in the minor leagues. Dave Roberts said via True Blue LA:

“Evan is doing really well. We’re trying to make sure we take it slow. In the next week to 10 days, I could see him being back with us. But he’s going to do a two- to three-game rehab assignment.”

Phillips won't be in the minors for long, and he'll be back with the big-league club sooner rather than later.

