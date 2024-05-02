3 replacements for Grayson Rodriguez for your fantasy baseball team featuring Kyle Bradish

The Baltimore Orioles will be without budding superstar pitcher Grayson Rodriguez for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the starting pitcher was placed on the 15-day IL after being diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation, which will lead him to miss at least two weeks of action.

"Grayson Rodriguez lands on the IL" - @TalkinBaseball_

This is not only devastating news for Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles but also for fantasy baseball managers who have benefitted from his solid season. This year, Rodriguez has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 37 strikeouts.

This level of production, as well as the potent Orioles lineup giving him run support, has made Rodriguez an attractive fantasy baseball starter. Now, managers will need to pivot and look elsewhere for pitching reinforcements for at least the next two weeks.

Three potential replacements for Grayson Rodriguez in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Kyle Bradish

For fantasy managers looking to replace Grayson Rodriguez, look no further than his own teammate Kyle Bradish.

The 27-year-old is returning from his own IL stint, which could help his availability in fantasy baseball leagues. Last season, Bradish was arguably the top pitcher for the Orioles, posting a 2.83 ERA with 168 strikeouts. He's a must-add in fantasy baseball leagues.

#2 - Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo might be one of the most underrated starting pitchers in the MLB. Since transitioning to a full-time starter, the former New York Mets reliever has been tremendous. This season with the Kansas City Royals, Lugo has posted a 5-1 record with a 1.60 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

"Another strong seven from Seth Lugo. #Royals" - @BallySportsKC

The Royals starter has thrown 7.0 innings in three of his last four games, which will help fantasy baseball managers in a number of categories. His ability to eat innings will not only help cover for poor performances of other pitchers on a manager's roster but also increase the likelihood of Lugo providing quality starts.

#3 - Ryan Pepiot

The Tampa Bay Rays offense has been a mess so far this season, however, their pitching staff has carried them through the first month of the year. One of the pitchers who has stepped up is Ryan Pepiot, who was acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has been solid for the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and an impressive 0.87 WHIP. He has also racked up 38 strikeouts over his 34.2 innings of work.

