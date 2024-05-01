3 replacements for Mike Trout for your fantasy team as superstar suffers torn meniscus

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that Mike Trout will need to undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It is a devastating update for the three-time MVP, who has been enjoying a hot start to the season. Unfortunately for both the player and the Angels organization, the superstar will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"Mike Trout has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will need surgery. There is no timetable for his return, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending" - @MLB

It is a devastating update for everyone involved, including fantasy baseball managers, who will now need to find a replacement for the star. Replacing Mike Trout in fantasy baseball is easier said than done as the 11-time All-Star had been performing at an elite level to start the season. Prior to the injury, Trout has posted a .220 batting average with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and six stolen bases.

A closer look at 3 potential fantasy baseball replacements for Mike Trout

#1 - Brenton Doyle

Although Mike Trout is nearly impossible to replace, fantasy baseball managers will need to look to the waiver wire to fill their outfield void. Enter Brenton Doyle, a name that many casual fans may not have heard of. However, his early production this season makes him an intriguing fantasy addition.

The Colorado Rockies outfielder has been impressive, contributing in a number of categories for the managers. So far this year, the 25-year-old has posted a .323 batting average with three home runs, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and a whopping 18 runs scored. He is worthy of a pickup in fantasy baseball leagues.

#2 - Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo has continued to impress during his first season as a member of the New York Yankees. The veteran outfielder has quickly established himself as a fan favorite based on the energy he plays with. While the Yankees have been inconsistent at times, Verdugo has been one of the team's most productive guys near the bottom of the order.

"Alex Verdugo leaves the ballpark!" - @MLB

#3 - Daulton Varsho

Even though Daulton Varsho's ownership percentage has steadily increased over the past few weeks, he is still available in many leagues. The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder has been one of the hottest hitters on the club, pushing his season stats to a .233 batting average with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 17 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He is worthy of an add while he is hot.

