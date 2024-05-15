3 replacements for Ronel Blanco for your fantasy team as Astros pitcher receives 10-game suspension for use of foreign substance

The Houston Astros will be without starting pitcher Ronel Blanco for the next 10 games as the MLB has suspended the 30-year-old. The Dominican starter was ejected from Tuesday night's action after third base umpire Laz Diaz discovered a foreign substance on the pitcher's glove.

"Ronel Blanco has been suspended 10 games after umpires found a foreign substance in his glove last night" - @TalkinBaseball_

It's not only the Houston Astros who will need to replace Ronel Blanco in their starting rotation but also fantasy baseball managers. Blanco has been one of the top pitchers in fantasy baseball this season, and his absence is one that can be the difference between winning and losing an important matchup.

A look at 3 replacements for Ronel Blanco in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Cole Irvin

The Baltimore Orioles continue to be one of the strongest teams in the MLB, and Cole Irvin might be one of the most underrated members of the roster. Irvin has been excellent this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.90 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 30.1 innings.

"Cole Irvin looking like one of our best everyday #Orioles" - @Adam94946418

If managers only need to replace Ronel Blanco for a game or two, Cole Irvin is slated to make his next start against a struggling Toronto Blue Jays squad. He currently only has a 19.5% ownership rate on ESPN, so he should be available in most leagues.

#2 - Trevor Williams

Like Irvin, Trevor Williams has quietly been putting together a strong fantasy season. The 32-year-old has been incredible for the Washington Nationals this year, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.94 ERA and 32 strikeouts. He is also widely available in fantasy leagues, so he is a worthy candidate to replace Blanco while he is suspended.

#3 - Kyle Bradish

Another Baltimore Orioles starter, Kyle Bradish has been strong since returning from injury. After an elite 2023 campaign, Bradish opened the new year on the IL. Since returning, he has picked up where he left off.

"Kyle Bradish, Wicked 98mph Front Door Two Seamer." - @PitchingNinja

Though he has only thrown 13.1 innings this year, Bradish owns a 2.63 ERA with 17 strikeouts. He may face some inning limitations, but he could be a viable replacement for the Houston Astros starter for the time being.

