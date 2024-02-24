3 teams who can sign veteran free agent Joey Votto

When it's all set and done, Joey Votto is going to the Hall of Fame. However, until then, he will continue to extend his legacy. Votto has played his entire major league career with the Cincinnati Reds. However, the club has declined the $20 million option for the 2024 season, rendering him a free agent.

The Reds front office is open to giving Votta a non-playing role, but it seems the first baseman still hasn't hung up his shoes. The veteran is a free agent and has recently picked up interest in the free agent market.

3 teams that can sign veteran free agent Joey Votto

#1. Toronto Blue Jays

At this stage of his career, Joey Votto is not going to compete for the starting spot but he can be the backup and more than a handy first baseman. The Blue Jays are studded with young members and a veteran presence among them would do them good.

Apart from this, Votto was born in Toronto, so an inclination to play for Toronto might be there.

#2. Cincinnati Reds

While this signing may not be imminent, if Votto isn't able to sign a deal this summer, the Reds will likely resign him to a more favorable contract for the club to give him the farewell he deserves.

In the past two seasons, Votto has struggled to stay healthy and his production has also taken a massive dip. The sentimental appeal of finishing his career with the Reds should entice him enough to stay in Cincinnati.

#3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The one thing that every baseball player longs for is the World Series, which is also the only thing that has eluded Votto so far. So what's the best thing for him to do? Get on the team that has the best chance and no one would argue that the Dodgers are primed to win the World Series this year.

Moreover, the Dodgers can use Joey Votto's experience at first base and both can benefit from a one-year deal.

