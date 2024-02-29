3 teams that could sign Blake Snell on a short-term contract after Cubs' Cody Bellinger deal

Fromer San Diego Padres pitcher and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is surprisingly still a free agent after waiting for a long-term lucrative deal. However, while the Yankees were the only team to make an offer, no one came close to what the pitcher was looking for.

As Spring Training action gets underway, latest reports suggest that Snell is open to a short-term Cody Bellinger type deal. Bellinger was another big name free agent in January, but he recently re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a short-term deal with opt-outs at the end of every season.

While there have been no further updates on Snell's future, here's a look at the top three destinations that might be a short-term answer for the ace:

Three possible destinations for Blake Snell

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Despite already spending the most in the offseason this winter, it's difficult to ignore the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible destination for a big star this year.

With two-way star Shohei Ohtani unavailable to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers need to add a starting pitcher in their rotation. Given the latest rumors about Blake Snell's willingness to sign a short-term contract with opt-outs, it could be an option the Dodgers could explore.

#2 San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been linked with almost all the big free agents over the winter but have failed to sign most of them despite landing Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler.

However, Heyman says that they are still in touch with Snell and Matt Chapman, who are both represented by Scott Boras. The Giants are expected to land at least one of them.

If it's Snell, it would add some serious firepower to their rotation. They certainly have deep enough pockets to offer him an attractive short-term deal.

#1 New York Yankees

Despite all the rumors surrounding other teams, the New York Yankees remain the only team to have offered Blake Snell a contract. However, that was at a different time and under different circumstances.

As we edge closer to the new MLB season, and Snell is reportedly reconsidering his demands. So, it could be the best chance for the Yankees to make a move and secure his services in the coming days.

