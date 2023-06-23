3 things you probably didn't know about Cole Tucker's celebrity fiancé Vanessa Hudgens

Colorado Rockies star Cole Tucker and well-known actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens are a beloved couple. Tucker and Vanessa got engaged in December 2022 and are planning to get married.

Vanessa, who is best known for her role in the Disney series High School Musical, has 6.6 million followers on Twitter, over 17 million on Facebook, and 45.4 million followers on Instagram.

Here are three facts about Vanessa that most people are unaware of:

#1, Vanessa Hudgens' portrayal of Gabriella Montez

Hudgens rose to fame after appearing in the High School Musical film series from 2006 to 2008 as Gabriella Montez, one of the main characters. Hudgens' career was propelled by its enormous success. Hudgens once revealed in an interview that she became nostalgic.

"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake — he's a baseball player," Hudgens told EW. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"

Zac Efron, who would ultimately become her real-life boyfriend at the time, was her adolescent celebrity crush.

#2, Vanessa Hudgens loves hot Cheetos and ramen

Hudgens revealed in an interview with Pacific Rim Video that her choice of comfort food depends on whether or not she is on a diet. She chooses such well-liked choices for days when she doesn't mind indulging.

#3, Vanessa Hudgens debuted the Sun-Daze capsule collection with Fabletics, a firm started by Kate Hudson

Hudgens and Fabletics, which was co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson, debuted a fitness gear collection in April 2022 that was inspired by the early 2000s.

The Sun-Daze Collection, which debuted on April 1, consists of sporty outfits in vibrant colors and geometric patterns that are ideal for spring and summer.

The Prowl String Bikini Top, Baby Crop Tee, Terry Wide Leg Sweatpant, Terry Halter Baby Doll Dress, and the Reversible Terry Bucket Hat are the highlights of the Hudgens Sun-Daze line.

