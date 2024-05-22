3 trades the Diamondbacks could make to regain footing in the NL West

The Arizona Diamondbacks just snuck into the playoffs with a record barely above .500. They then shocked the baseball world by winning the NL pennant, giving them hope for a bright future. Thus far in 2024, they seem to have regressed a little bit and are currently under .500 (23-26).

If they're to reverse course and regain their footing in the division and Wild Card races, they might need to shore up some positions. There are plenty of spots that could use some more talent on the Diamondbacks roster, so here are a few trade candidates they may want to consider.

Trades the Diamondbacks should look into to reverse course

3) Hunter Strickland

The Diamondbacks should target a reliever like Hunter Strickland

Hunter Strickland has been the Los Angeles Angels' best reliever this year. The team is still not going anywhere and should be looking at trading anyone and everyone who can bring them some prospects in return.

The Diamondbacks starting pitching has been solid, but the bullpen has not. They should be interested in relievers, which generally come cheaper than other players via trade. Strickland might be one of the easier players to get, so it's a trade they should be all over.

2) Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Diamondbacks could use Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Miami Marlins have already shown a willingness to trade players after sending Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. Jazz Chisholm might be next, and he'd be an excellent addition to the Diamondbacks.

Corbin Carroll seems to have regressed (0.1 fWAR and 62 wRC+) and the rest of the outfield outside of Ketel Marte hasn't been great. Chisholm has played well and fits in the outfield. He also fits the identity of the Diamondbacks, who shocked the world by making it to the World Series in 2023.

1) Francisco Lindor

Should the Diamondbacks go after Francisco Lindor?

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't gotten a lot out of the shortstop position. Blaze Alexander has been relegated to the DH spot mostly, and Geraldo Perdomo hasn't been great. Those two have combined for 0.0 fWAR this season, so it's a position that can use some bolstering.

Moreover, the New York Mets might be inclined to trade Francisco Lindor and that would be a brilliant move for the Diamondbacks. Lindor isn't hitting well right now, but he's a capable hitter with elite defense.

