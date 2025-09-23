3 ways Mets can salvage playoff hopes after recent slump

The New York Mets currently sit outside the National League Wild Card spots after losing 11 of their last 15 games. They are tied on record with the Cincinnati Reds, who hold the third spot, but the Reds hold the tiebreaker, leaving the Mets a lot do on their own, while needing certain results to go their way to qualify.

The Mets were 45-24 on June 12, the best team in the MLB at the time. Since then, they have gone 35-42, which is the 27th-best record in the league in that stretch. Even on Sept 5, they were in the second Wild Card spot alongside the San Diego Padres and were +4 games above the cut-off.

However, their slump in September has derailed their postseason hopes. Here are three ways in which they can still qualify.

#1, Pitching has to get better

On June 12, the starting pitchers of the Mets boasted a league-best 2.79 ERA. But their starters, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, have worn down as the season progressed. Kodai Senga hasn't had the best of second halves, curtailed due to injury, and they have had to trust rookies like Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong in the rotation.

Peterson, who had a 6.68 ERA in August from six starts and has a 7.63 ERA in September from three starts, will pitch the series opener in Chicago and the series finale in Miami. A lot will depend on him and Manaea, who will pitch in the penultimate game.

#2, Batting outlasts opponents away from home

Attack is the best form of defense, and the Mets need to ingrain this into their system. Their offense, which includes Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor etc., will be ready to make a statement. They have six games left, three at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and three at loanDepot Park against the Miami Marlins, where the Mets offense.

The Cubs pitchers have a 3.66 ERA at home, while the Miami Marlins have a 4.31 ERA. The Mets have scored at a .241 average and .737 OPS with 99 home runs in away games. If they can take advantage of a depleted Cubs team who are on a four-game losing streak and hit well at Marlins' loanDepot Park, considered home run friendly, then the pitching woes can be salvaged.

#3, Other results need to go their way

The Cincinnati Reds are currently in a five-game win streak which includes a sweep of the contenders Chicago Cubs. They continue the home stretch against the Pirates, who had lost 11 of their 12 games before shutting out the Athletics in their last two.

The Pirates with strong pitching will be a challenge for the Reds, but a bigger challenge might be the Milwaukee Brewers, whose push to 100 wins for the season might keep their spark to compete well in the final series.

As for other contenders, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are just 1.0 game behind the two teams, have tough assignments against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, both looking to seal the NL West.

