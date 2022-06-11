5 AL teams most unlikely to make it to the MLB 2022 playoffs

We are already one-third of the way into the MLB season, and we have seen a lot from every team in the league. Teams such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have solidified themselves as some of the best teams in baseball so far. Some teams, such as the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks have shocked everybody, proving that they are decent and competitive teams in the league.

"New York state of mind. The @Yankees are the first to 40 wins this year" - MLB Europe"

Other teams, however, have been ice cold, and it looks like some teams are already far out of any possible playoff contention. Although there are still roughly 100 more games to be played this season, some teams have already shown that the postseason is nowhere in sight for them. Here are five American League teams that are currently the most unlikely to make the playoffs in the 2022 MLB season.

#5 Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins makes a catch during a Baltimore Orioles v Chicago Cubs game.

Even though the Baltimore Orioles have shown some bright spots in young players like outfielders Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays, they are still a long way away from a postseason appearence. With powerhouse teams in the American League East such as the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, they need to make some major changes to their team before they can have a true shot. Their main problem is that their pitching is not nearly on par with other major league clubs. Until they can build a solid rotation and fix some holes in their lineup, they will likely be far from payoff contention.

#4 Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales pitches for the Seattle Mariners againsst the Boston Red Sox.

The Seattle Mariners currently have the longest playoff drought in baseball, with the 2001 season being the last time the team reached the postseason. Unfortunately, it looks like the streak will continue for another season, because the Mariners currently sit 10 games back in the American League West.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m. George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m. https://t.co/QlwKHa0Jyc

"George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m." - Seattle Mariners

Although they have solid players, like infielder Ty France and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, they lack a complete enough team to compete with top teams in the AL West. With the Angels being 1-14 in their past 15 games, nothing is impossible, but Seattle playing October baseball is highly unlikely this season.

#3 Detroit Tigers

Elvin Rodriguez pitches for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Detroit Tigers are at a crossroads. Their roster featuring a lot of players who are midway through their careers but those careers have not panned out yet. However, they do have young talent, such as starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and first baseman Spencer Torkelson, and they will be exciting to see in the near future.

Detroit is far from great, and they currently sit 9.5 games back in the AL Central. The Tigers are likely not going to reach the playoffs. It's unfortunate to see MLB legend and Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera go out like this.

#2 Kansas City Royals

Jonathan Heasley pitches for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Kansas City Royals are another team with a roster filled with aging veterans and are in need of a full rebuild as soon as possible. The one thing going for them is Bobby Witt Jr., one of the MLB's top prospects who will hopefully be great for years to come. Now, however, the Royals are far from playing baseball in October, currently holding a 20-37 record, which is last in the AL Central.

#1 Oakland Athletics

Paul Blackburn pitches for the Oakland Athletics against the Boston Red Sox.

To nobody's surprise, the Oakland Athletics are currently the least likely team in the American League to reach the playoffs this year. The entire organization is a mess, especially in light of a possible relocation to Las Vegas. The Athletics currenly have a 20-40 record and are 17 games back from first in the AL West.

"The 2022 Oakland Athletics may be the worst team I have ever seen. There is not one player in the lineup that is MLB caliber. This is pathetic. @Athletics should be embarrassed" - Frank Fleming

The roster is mostly made up of players who are simply not MLB-caliber as of yet, and the Athletics will likely trade the few players who are during their annual Oakland Fire Sale come this trade deadline.

It seems that Oakland is in the same situation every year. They need to break out of that soon in order to have any success. For now, they currently stand as one of the worst teams in the league and are far from the MLB playoffs this season.

