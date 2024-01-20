5 Astros players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Houston Astros are generating buzz in the offseason as trade rumors surround key players. General Manager Dana Brown stated that there have been no extension talks with stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, leaving fans and analysts speculating about potential trades. Here are five Astros players whose names have surfaced in trade discussions as Opening Day approaches.

1- Alex Bregman:

Bregman, entering the final year of his contract has become a subject of trade rumors. While some insiders suggest that the Astros might be open to discussions, Brown emphasized in December that the Astros have no interest in trading him. The third baseman’s future remains uncertain as he nears free agency.

2 - Jose Altuve:

Eight-time All-Star Jose Altuve is also in the final year of his contract, and trade rumors have swirled around him. Despite speculation, the Astros appear very unlikely to trade Altuve. Brown has stated that extending Altuve is a top priority for the team, highlighting their commitment to keeping the veteran second baseman.

3 - Lance McCullers Jr:

McCullers, recovering from a right forearm injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season, could be a trade asset for the Houston Astros. With the pitcher throwing from 80 feet and targeting a late summer return, teams may show interest in acquiring him for a postseason push.

4 - Kyle Tucker:

The outfielder recently avoided arbitrarion with a $12 million salary for 2024. Despite not engaging in long-term extension talks, Tucker is a valuable asset for the Astros. However, given his impressive performance at the plate, teams might explore trade possibilities with the Astros.

5 - Framber Valdez:

Valdez, a left-handed pitcher, reached a one-year deal with the Astros, avoiding arbitration. His inclusion in trade discussions, especially with Kyle Tucker, could be a possibility, considering the Astros’ payroll contraints and the player’s perceived trade values.

As the Astros navigate the offseason, trade speculations will continue to circulate, adding an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty for fans leading up to Opening Day. The team’s decisions regarding these key players will undoubtedly shape their competitiveness in the upcoming MLB season.

