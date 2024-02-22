5 biggest MLB offseason acquisitions who turned out to be busts

The MLB offseason is the time of the year when both fans and players alike take a break from the game after a long grind starting from spring to fall. However, there is no downtime in baseball and the offseason is spiced up by the moves made by organizations to improve, or sometimes implode, their lineups.

Let's take a look at five of the biggest MLB offseason acquisitions who turned out to be busts for their new organizations.

5 biggest MLB offseason busts

#5, Jacoby Ellsbury to the New York Yankees

Jacob Ellsbury clad in Yankee pinstripes

One might never get used to seeing Jacoby Ellsbury in the famous New York Yankees' pinstripes. The two-time World Series champion and Boston Red Sox legend made the switch to his former team's archrival in 2014.

Ellsbury was handed a seven-year, $153 million contract by the Yankees but only played five seasons due to injuries in 2018 and 2019. With the expectation of being at least an All-Star caliber outfielder not being fulfilled, the former Red Sox star drew even more flak from the Yankee faithful as a perfect villain in the eyes of many at the Bronx.

#4, Billy Butler to the Oakland Athletics

Billy Butler during his time in Oakland

Ever the most frugal spenders in the league, the Oakland Athletics, decided to take a gamble on All-Star and Silver Slugger awardee Billy Butler in 2015. The team decided to give the first baseman a three-year, $30 million contract.

It might not have been the biggest contract ever given to a player but after finishing his first season with a negative WAR and being involved in a fight with teammate Danny Valencia the following year, Butler was shown the door by the A's.

#3, Barry Zito to the San Francisco Giants

Zito spent his entire MLB career in the Bay Area

After a productive AL Cy Young-winning stint with Oakland, Barry Zito made the move across The Bay to the SF Giants in 2007. He was rewarded with a seven-year, $126 million contract, an MLB record for a pitcher at the time.

Zito remained present and mostly off the injury list during his time in San Francisco. But finishing with a 4.62 ERA and a 63-80 record for what was the biggest contract at the time certainly doesn't give the bang for the buck.

#2, Denny Neagle (along with Mike Hampton) to the Colorado Rockies

Denny Neagle with the Reds

The Colorado Rockies made a blunder by signing both Denny Neagle and Mike Hampton to the Mile High in 2001. Neagle, who was fresh off a World Series ring with the Yankees despite a mediocre performance in the postseason, was handed a five-year, $51 million deal. He finished his Rockies career with a 5.57 ERA.

Hampton, on the other hand, was signed to an eight-year, $121 million contract after finishing second in the NL Cy Young voting in 2000 (a spot above Neagle). The 1999 NL wins leader was traded after just two seasons with a 5.75 ERA during his Colorado stint.

#1, Trevor Bauer to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer played for the Dodgers before heading to Japan

Considered one of the most polarizing MLB players of the current era, Trevor Bauer makes this list not because of a skill issue, but due to his off-the-field actions. This set back the Los Angeles Dodgers millions during his short time with the team. Bauer made just 17 starts for Los Angeles after being given a three-year, $110 million contract.

Whilst the team indeed avoided paying a portion of the pitcher's contract while he was suspended, they were still ultimately obliged to pay $61 million for the 107.2 innings pitched by Bauer. This totals to approximately $569,029 for every inning he appeared in Dodger blue which is never good for the team's bookkeeping division.

Anthony Rendon is an MLB offseason signing bust in the making

At the moment, Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon is the closest player that can be shortlisted as an MLB offseason signing bust. The 2019 World Series-winning third baseman signed for Anaheim after being considered one of the best infielders in the National League during his time with Washington.

Rendon made a respectable start with his new team in the shortened 2020 season after he finished tenth in AL MVP voting. However, since 2021, the 33-year-old appeared in just a combined 148 MLB regular season games.

There is still time for Rendon to help the embattled Angels. However, if he continues in this trajectory, the day will come when he will be listed as the biggest offseason acquisition bust of the 2020s.

