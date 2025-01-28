5 bold predictions that could define the Brewers’ 2025 season ft. Jackson Chourio joining 30/30 club

The Milwaukee Brewers won their division in 2024 before getting upset by the New York Mets thanks to Pete Alonso. In 2025, they've made some changes to their roster, and here are five bold predictions about how things will go for them.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Brewers

5) Christian Yelich will return to form

Christian Yelich will return to form (Imagn)

Christian Yelich, in a small sample size last year, was excellent while he was on the field. He had a 153 wRC+, 11 home runs and 21 steals in 315 plate appearances. In 2025, look for him to truly return to form.

Yelich could hit 25 home runs, steal 40 bases and lead the team with a 165 wRC+, making him one of baseball's best hitters for the 2025 season.

4) Freddy Peralta will be a Cy Young finalist

Freddy Peralta will be a Cy Young finalist (Imagn)

Freddy Peralta wasn't exactly elite last year. He posted just 2.3 fWAR in 32 starts and had an ERA of 3.68. He was good, but he wasn't Cy Young-caliber in 2024, but he could be in 2025.

Peralta has the talent to put together a truly good season. He does have to contend with Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Webb, Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale, and Spencer Strider, but Peralta can easily be a Cy finalist.

3) William Contreras will hit 40 home runs

William Contreras will hit 40 home runs (Imagn)

William Contreras, by fWAR and wRC+ (over a full season), was the best Brewers player last year. He had a 131 wRC+, and that wasn't boosted by a ton of home runs. He only hit 23, and that was a career-high.

Someone's going to have to step up in the power department with Willy Adames and his 32 home runs gone, and that should be Contreras. Expect him to nearly double his career-best this year.

2) Jackson Chourio will join the 30/30 club

Jackson Chourio will join the 30/30 club (Imagn)

Jackson Chourio had a really strong rookie season, earning 3.9 fWAR (third on the team) and joining the 20/20 club as a rookie. He hit 21 home runs and had 22 steals as well. He flashed the power/speed combination that has become so valuable in the modern MLB.

Given the fact that Chourio was in his first year of MLB action at all, a leap is likely. He is still very young and should get even better, so an increase in both home runs and steals to 30 each is not out of the realm of possibility.

1) The Brewers will win the division again

The Brewers will win the division again (Imagn)

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to get worse every year. They lose star players and even award-winning managers. It never seems to faze them. They lost a Cy Young winner and their manager last offseason and still won the division.

They haven't made many major additions, and they've now lost their star shortstop and star closer. The Chicago Cubs have also gotten a lot better, but this is still the Brewers' division to lose and they are seemingly incapable of doing so.

