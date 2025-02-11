5 bold predictions that could define the Rockies’ 2025 season ft. Ezequiel Tovar breakout season

The Colorado Rockies were not very competitive in 2024, losing 101 games. They have a couple of young players and some interesting prospects, but they are currently taking the long approach and building for the future. Here are some bold predictions about the immediate future.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Rockies

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) The Rockies won't lose 100 games

The Rockies won't lose 100 games (Getty)

The Colorado Rockies lost 101 games last year. They were one of baseball's worst teams, and they haven't gotten a ton better this year on paper. They added Thairo Estrada, but that's mostly it.

Trending

However, with Estrada and perhaps the arrival of some top prospects, the Rockies should be better. Maybe it's only marginally, but they could lose less than 90 games this year.

4) Charlie Condon will see the MLB

Charlie Condon will see the MLB (Imagn)

Charlie Condon is currently in A+ level in the minors and is not expected to debut until 2026. However, he will be with the Rockies for at least a stint this year. He was a 2024 draft pick and he was a star in college, so he should rush through the minors.

There are two ways Condon can get to the big leagues. Either he shows his talent and develops rapidly, which is very possible, or he's a September call-up to get some big-league experience at the end of what is sure to be another season without the playoffs.

3) Chase Dollander will have a strong rookie season

Chase Dollander will have a strong rookie season (Imagn)

It's very hard to pitch in Coors Field because of how offense-centric the ballpark is and how thin the air is. However, Chase Dollander is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, so if anyone can handle it, he can.

The expectations should be tempered if Dollander does debut, which he's expected to. The pitcher won't have a 1.50 ERA and win 20 games. He could, however, win 10 games and have an ERA around 3.00, which would have the Coors asterisk on it and be a lot more impressive than it otherwise looks.

2) Brenton Doyle will have a breakout year

Brenton Doyle will have a breakout year (Imagn)

Brenton Doyle tied for the team lead in fWAR with 3.7. He did so on the strength of elite outfield defense because his 97 wRC+ was below the league average. wRC+ is particularly unkind to Rockies players because of Coors Field, but it wasn't good either way.

Presuming he can continue to grow and adds a little bit more offense, he will be an All-Star caliber player. The defense is as good as it gets in center field, and with good offense, he could easily be a 5.0 fWAR player or better.

1) Ezequiel Tovar will have a breakout year

Ezequiel Tovar will have a breakout year (Imagn)

The same exact situation applies to Ezequiel Tovar. He was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last year, and his offense was slightly worse than Doyle's at 95 wRC+. He was just 22, though, so the leap he takes could be much bigger.

Shortstop is a position that doesn't need good offense, but Tovar might be capable of adding it to his game. If he does, then he'll be an All-MLB defender with a more-than-capable bat, which should lead to a huge season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback