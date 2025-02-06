5 bold predictions that could define the White Sox’s 2025 season ft. Luis Robert Jr. Joining 30-30 club

The Chicago White Sox set the modern MLB record for the most losses last year. There is nowhere to go but up, although they're looking up at a talented division that sent three and almost a fourth team to the playoffs last year. Here are some bold predictions about what 2025 holds for them.

Bold predictions for the 2025 White Sox

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Kyle Teel will hit 15 home runs

Kyle Teel will hit 15 home runs (Imagn)

Kyle Teel is expected to arrive in the MLB this year, and the White Sox don't exactly have a top-tier catcher blocking his path. When he comes up, which may be later in the year, he will play well.

Trending

Fifteen home runs isn't much, but it's a lot for a catcher playing half a season. For reference, Austin Wells ended up as a Rookie of the Year finalist with a full season and just 13 home runs.

4) Noah Schultz will get some Rookie of the Year love

Noah Schultz will get some Rookie of the Year love (Imagn)

Given that Noah Schultz, the White Sox's top prospect right now, is still in AA, it's unlikely that he will play a full season or even enough to justify winning the Rookie of the Year award.

However, Schultz is the 16th-best prospect in baseball and one of the best pitchers. He is expected to arrive in 2025, and he'll be one of the candidates for the award.

3) Andrew Benintendi will be a positive player

Andrew Benintendi will be a positive player (Imagn)

After signing a massive contract, Andrew Benintendi was an utter disaster last year. He was worth an astonishing -0.8 bWAR and was one of the absolute worst players in the entire sport last year.

There's nowhere to go but up for a player who used to be an All-Star. He may not be that good anymore, but he has talent and he should be able to put together a quality season and at least be worth 1.0 bWAR, a dramatic reversal from last year.

2) Luis Robert will join the 30-30 club

Luis Robert will join the 30-30 club (Imagn)

Like the entire roster, Luis Robert Jr. had a pretty disappointing season last year. This year should be better, and in 2023, Robert had a career year with 38 home runs. Even if he can't replicate that form, 30 home runs is not a high bar for him.

The steals aspect is where this gets tricky. Robert has stolen 23 bases in a season, which he did last year while he was enjoying a power outage. Putting together a 30-30 season will be hard, but Robert is talented enough to do it.

1) The White Sox will not have the worst record in baseball

The White Sox will not have the worst record in baseball (Imagn)

On paper, the White Sox got worse. They don't have Garrett Crochet anymore, and they haven't made any impactful additions. It's just impossible to expect them to somehow lose more games than they did last year.

A new manager will help them raise their floor, and guys like Luis Robert Jr. should bounce back. That will be enough to slightly outperform the Colorado Rockies or Miami Marlins and avoid last place in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback