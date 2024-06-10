The College World Series is coming. With finalists qualifying daily, many fans are probably preparing for the trek to Omaha. Unlike College Football Playoff games or basketball Final Fours, the College World Series takes place in a rather un-metropolitan environment. College baseball's quaint charm comes through in Omaha, and here are five experiences (baseball and non-baseball) not to miss.

5 fun things to do in Omaha during men's College World Series 2024

An LSU fan notes the "score" at Rocco's in Omaha, where fans can take an active role in the competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

#1. Have a steak!

Other than the College World Series, one of Omaha's major claims to fame is the city's steaks. As the logical center between prairies full of cattle and midwestern populations, Omaha became a massive meatpacking center, even overtaking Chicago as the national meatpacking capital by the mid-20th century.

The tradition of outstanding steakhouses arose from the meat industry. To this day, steakhouses like the Drover and 801 Chophouse sell some of the tastiest cuts of beef available anywhere. There's also a surprisingly strong Italian culinary streak, but that's another story. The steaks are something not to be missed.

#2. Head to the Zoo

Particularly for families, a break from baseball might be in order and Omaha has one. The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is one of the largest in the world, with over 17,000 animals. The Zoo even gets into the baseball fever, offering "Tailgate Days" during the College World Series with baseball-themed events and activities.

Expand Tweet

#3. Have a shot for the team

On the non-family front, Omaha eatery Rocco's Pizza and Cantina began a tradition in 2016. The bar logs a board of Jell-O shots consumed by fans of each particular team involved in the series.

Expand Tweet

Maybe you can't help your team win the Series, but you can help them win at Rocco's. LSU's fans put a hurting on the competition in 2023, so it'll be interesting to see how 2024 ends up.

#4. Catch the opening weekend

Yes, the College World Series finals are historic and determine the champion. But for a true flavor of the event, catch the opening weekend games. When all eight teams have full fan attendance and high hopes of a title, the atmosphere is simply extra special. Seeing all the games is a priority, but if there's any that are most important, it might be the first and not the last that should get the edge.

#5. Soak up the atmosphere outside the park

Particularly in conjunction with watching opening weekend is to remember to not just stick to baseball. The area around the Series will be chock full of events, activities and experiences. From pregame concerts to memorabilia shopping to the bars and restaurants in the Old Market area of downtown, there's more to Omaha than just the series, so take in all the experience.

What College World Series experiences would you recommend? Add some of your favorites in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback