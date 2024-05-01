5 major Mike Trout injuries after torn meniscus puts 2024 season in doubt

Once again, Mike Trout finds himself on the Injured List. The former MVP has had a tough time staying healthy in the last few seasons, and the 2024 season is going to be no different. After a blistering start, there's no timetable for his recovery from a torn meniscus. Here are all the times he has suffered major injuries in his career.

5 times Mike Trout has suffered a major injury

5) 2017 torn thumb ligament

The first major injury of Trout's illustrious career came in 2017. He tore the UCL in his left thumb while sliding into second base on a stolen base. It was essentially a really bad jam on his thumb, and it cost him 47 days. Miraculously, it was the first time he'd ever gone on the IL and that was five seasons in.

4) 2021 calf strain

This is the worst injury, in terms of length of absence, that Trout has sustained. The Los Angeles Angels star missed 139 days in 2021 with a calf strain.

It seemed innocuous after he felt something pull while on base. Initially, he was only expected to miss six weeks. Things never got better and he ended up sitting the entire rest of the season. He only played 36 total games in that season, and not once did he suit up past the middle of May.

3) 2022 back inflammation

Mike Trout missed a month with back troubles in 2022

The outfielder's 2022 injury, diagnosed as costovertebral dysfunction, was one of the minor ones he has suffered. He had severe back inflammation. It was terrible enough that he lost over a month of the season. It's a pity because he had some fairly impressive stats in 2022 and could have competed for MVP with Aaron Judge if he'd been healthy.

2) 2023 broken hamate

Mike Trout missed half of the 2023 season

Mike Trout suffered a wrist injury in 2023 that ended up costing him the remainder of his season. He missed 89 days in total, though he did make his return to the lineup for one game before reaggravating the wrist and having to sit the rest of the time.

That injury cost him a little less than half a season, and it marked yet another injury-marred campaign in a string of them of late.

1) 2024 torn meniscus

Mike Trout is going to be out for a long time

The healthy Mike Trout dream ended terribly in 2024. He was hitting well and stealing more bases than he usually does to open the season, showcasing that he was back after the injury-riddled 2023 season.

Not only was he back healthy, but he was back to being one of the best players in the league again. This is perhaps the most frustrating injury to date because Trout was playing so well and with the rest of the AL West, especially the Houston Astros not doing so well, it could have gone somewhere.

