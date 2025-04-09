5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge goes hitless, Mike Trout belts 4th HR, and more for April 9, 2025

Wednesday is yet another full MLB game day. There are 15 games, so all 30 teams are in action. That means excitement all around, and there's always the potential for something unique, historic, or fun to happen whenever there are games. Here are some bold predictions about what today's games might entail.

Ad

MLB bold predictions for April 9

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Mitch Keller pitches a shutout

Mitch Keller pitches a shutout (Imagn)

Mitch Keller was demolished by the New York Yankees last time out, yielding seven runs before being mercifully pulled. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace has another dominant offense opposing him on Wednesday in the form of the St. Louis Cardinals. What will he do with them? Pitch a shutout. Keller, despite a poor start, is a good pitcher, and he'll rebound and remind everyone of that today. He could even go the full nine innings.

Ad

Trending

4) Aaron Judge goes hitless

Aaron Judge goes hitless (Imagn)

The last time Aaron Judge saw Jack Flaherty, he clobbered him. He crushed a huge World Series home run in Game 5 and was walked the only other time he faced him before Flaherty got pulled. That game went down in infamy, but Judge hit Flaherty well. Today, however, Judge is not exactly mashing lately, as it's been a while since the outfielder went deep, and Flaherty could get the best of the New York Yankees star.

Ad

3) Mike Trout belts fourth home run

Mike Trout belts fourth home run (Imagn)

Mike Trout has struggled overall at the plate. He's hitting below .200, but he does have three home runs already. Most of his hitting has been in the form of a home run. Today, the Los Angeles Angels star has a matchup with Tampa Bay Rays star Ryan Pepiot (2.45 ERA, 11 strikeouts) on deck. It could help him break out and return to the dominant form he's known for when he's healthy, which he currently is.

Ad

2) Justin Verlander has a vintage performance

Justin Verlander has a vintage performance (Imagn)

Justin Verlander is not the same pitcher he used to be. He's got an ERA of 6.14 this year. However, the Cincinnati Reds are struggling with offense, and that could be what the San Francisco Giants ace needs to get back on track. Look for him to turn back the clock with seven innings, two runs, four hits and 10 strikeouts. The Verlander of old may be gone, but he can return every now and again with good matchups like this one.

Ad

1) Rangers, Cubs don't score seven runs

Rangers and Cubs won't score seven runs (Imagn)

The Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs are two of the best teams in baseball this year. Their offenses, led by players like Kyle Tucker and Wyatt Langford, are good, too. However, with Tyler Mahle, who has a very low ERA, and Shota Imanaga on the mound, runs will be hard to come by. Expect a low-scoring pitcher's duel that features two strong starts from Mahle and Imanaga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More