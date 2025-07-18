5 MLB stars who might get traded before deadline ft. Eugenio Suárez, Ryan O’Hearn

With the MLB All-Star break done, teams have less than two weeks before the trade deadline hits. It's that time of the year when the front office gets into action to help steer their teams to glory.

Teams looking for a postseason run will try to add talent and bolster the roster. Meanwhile, those not in contention will look to part ways with the players having expiring contracts for future assets.

Let's take a look at five players who are more likely to get traded before the deadline.

#1 Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

At 47-50, the Diamondbacks are outside the final NL Wild Card spot, meaning they'll likely part ways with Eugenio Suarez's expiring seven-year, $66,000,000 contract.

Several teams could use his services. Suarez boasts a .889 OPS with 31 home runs and 78 RBIs. His handy defense at third could attract buyers like the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

#2 Ryan O'Hearn, 1B/DH, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles players are in a stacked AL East division, and with their record at 43-52, it's quite clear that they would be the sellers at this trade deadline.

O'Hearn's one-year contract expires after this season, making him an attractive buy for someone looking to capitalize on his All-Star season. He has batted .286 along with 11 home runs and three stolen bases.

Contenders like Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego or Boston might eye his left-handed power bat.

#3 Sandy Alcantara, SP, Miami Marlins

The Marlins are once again not in a position to make the postseason. Another thing that remains constant is the name of Sandy Alcántara in trade rumors.

The former Cy Young winner, returning from Tommy John surgery, isn't having a good season by any means, posting an ERA of 7.22 after 91.0 innings pitched. However, he could serve as a frontline starter for contenders needing top-tier pitching.

Given his dismal season, teams might get him for a cheap exchange.

#4 Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

This isn't something the Diamondbacks fans would want to hear, but yes, Zac Gallen's name is also in trade rumors. He's in the final year of his contract before he turns free agent.

The Diamondbacks, who don't appear to be making the postseason, could trade Gallen's elite pitching to a contender and cash in on his half-yearly rental.

#5 Joe Ryan, SP, Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan struck twice in the scoreless inning he pitched for the American League in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. He's having an excellent season on the mound, posting a 2.72 ERA while going 9-4.

Ryan presents an interesting option and is a reliable rotation arm. Teams wanting him will need to give up a good haul to get him.

