5 MLB teams with the most players in the IL ft. Astros, Dodgers

In a long and arduous MLB campaign, injuries are always expected. However, some teams just luckier than the others in terms of breaks. As the season winds down and teams jockey for position, the health of the team's personnel couldn't be emphasized further.More times than not, a team's postseason push relies on the healthy and able bodies that are able to pick up the bat or pitch for a specific squad. While others have the fortune of having their stars in peak form down the stretch like the 2023 Texas Rangers squad that claimed the franchise's first MLB title, others had to navigate hell and high water to clinch the title with several players on the IL like the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers.With that in mind, here are five teams with the most names on the injured list to start the second half of the 2025 MLB season.5 MLB teams with the most players in the IL5) Arizona Diamondbacks (14 players)Although they have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Pavin Smith and ace Jordan Montgomery, the D'backs have quielty hung on in the NL West postseason race with the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants. Arizona is currently fourth in the division with a 50-53 win-loss card and are just five games away from the wild card spots.4) Houston Astros (15 players)What the Astros have accomplished this year is mind-boggling given the predicament that they're currently in. Without superstar Yordan Alvarez and a plethora of starters, the Astros have fought their way to the top of the AL West standings with a 60-43 record. Houston has managed to navigate through the first half of the season without the services of Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, J.P. France, Spencer Arrighetti, and Lance McCullers Jr in the starting pitchers' department. To compensate, the team has largely-relied on the MLB's fourth-best bullpen in terms of ERA at 3.27 spearheaded by closer Josh Hader.3) Los Angeles Dodgers (16 players)Like the Astros, the Dodgers have been heavily banged up in the pitching department. Although there are only 16 players on the IL at the moment, there used to be a point this year when the team tallied more numbers in the list. With the return of Tyler Glasnow, Kirby Yates, Dustin May, and Emmet Sheehan, the number reduced by a bit heading into the second half of the squad's title-defending campaign.Although the aforementioned players have made their returns, stars such as Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Max Muncy are still projected to be out for the foreseaable future.2) New York Mets (18 players)Superstar Juan Soto's maiden season as the MLB's highest-paid player has been off to a rough start both from a personal standpoint and as a part of the Mets' core that has failed to maintain its deployment of healthy bodies so far this year. The injury bug couldn't have come at a worse time too as starters Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning have both been placed on the 60-day IL.On the brighter side, slugger Jesse Winker is expected to return in early August after a bout with back issues that has plagued him this season.1) Baltimore Orioles (20 players)The O's take the top spot for having the most players in the injured list in MLB at the time of writing. Star backstop Adley Rutschman, along with three other catchers have all hit the deck for the flailing Orioles. In terms of hurlers, nine pitchers have been placed in the injured list. With the number of bodies in the IL, it leaves little to no wonder as to why the squad is rock-bottom in the AL East with a 45-57 record.