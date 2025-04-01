5 non-Yankees players using torpedo bats ft. Adley Rutschman

The torpedo bat is the latest new innovation that has gripped MLB fans at the start of the 2025 campaign. The revolutionary design of the bat focuses on placing the barrel of the bat closer to the hands on the spot where the batter generally tends to hit the ball. Therefore, the lower end of the bat becomes thinner and thereby gives it a bowling pin-like shape.

The new bat has generated a lot of attention ever since five New York Yankees players hit home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon using it. However, variations of the design are being used by several prominent players outside of the New York Yankees. We take a look at some of the notable sluggers using this bat model.

5 non-Yankees players using torpedo bats

1. Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)

(Image Source: IMAGN)

This spring training, Adley Rutschman began using a modified version of the torpedo bat that the New York Yankees had developed. The Orioles catcher is off to a strong start this season with a .286/.348/.619 slash line and .967 OPS.

2. Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays)

Junior Caminero (Image Source: IMAGN)

Rated as the top overall prospect in 2024 by MLB Pipeline, Junior Caminero is one of the best young hitters in the game. The Rays third baseman has batted .429/.429/.500 thus far with an OPS of .929.

3. Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

Francisco Lindor (Image Source: IMAGN)

At the moment, Francisco Lindor is the only one on his team using a torpedo bat. However, the Mets shortstop has not reaped any benefits of the design as yet after failing to get a base hit in his first three games of the season.

4. Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs)

Nico Hoerner (Image Source: IMAGN)

One of two players in the Cubs lineup that are using torpedo bats this season, Nico Hoerner is off to a flying start as well this year. The infielder is currently batting .375/.444/.375 with a .819 OPS through the opening four games.

5. Ryan Jeffers (Minnesota Twins)

Ryan Jeffers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Ryan Jeffers has also been seen using a torpedo this season after trying it out in spring training. However, the Twins second catcher has not enjoyed much success with it, having a .200/.333/.200 with a .533 OPS.

