The Houston Astros are in the midst of one of their most competitive seasons in recent memory. After thoroughly dominating the American League West for the better portion of a decade, the club now has to compete with a resurgent Los Angeles Angels club that is only half of a game behind for the AL West lead. Also, the Seattle Mariners, while underperforming, narrowly missed the playoffs last year and made major roster moves heading into the 2022 campaign to keep competing. While the roster is good enough to hold first place heading into June, the roster would surely benefit by adding a couple of pieces before the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline this summer.

Here are 5 players Houston Astros could target before the trade deadline

#5 Juan Soto

Outfield has been somewhat unimpressive for the Houston Astros this year. The trio of Jose Siri, Michael Brantley, and Kyle Tucker has flashed potential. However, only Brantley could be considered a regular contributor on a playoff team based on his level of production in 2022. Outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals would be a near-perfect fit for the club. He has the ability to play all three outfield positions and his hitting prowess combined with Jose Altuve at the top of Dusty Baker's lineup would be a nightmare for opposing pitchers. The question is if the Houston Astros are willing to tear down their entire farm system to get both a short- and long-term solution for their outfield. Soto is projecting himself to be one of the greatest players of his generation, and the Washington Nationals will need a king's ransom to move the young superstar.

#4 Michael Fulmer

Any team with their sights set on a deep run in October is going to need a strong bullpen, and the Houston Astros are no exception. Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers match up quite nicely for a Houston bullpen that is already performing well during the 2022 season. However, depth is key to any successful relief corps, and Fulmer would be a low-cost add that brings experience and talent to the back end of a Houston Astros staff. A change of scenery may allow him to pitch more like he did in 2021 when he had the best earned run average and strikeout rate of his career.

#3 Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas will likely appear on the wishlist of every buyer at the MLB Trade Deadline, which should be music to the Oakland Athletics' ears. The Houston Astros could use a reliable arm in their rotation, and with few quality arms likely to hit the market, the Astros may have to spend assets to bring in Montas, who is currently sporting a 3.55 earned run average this year. The Houston Astros will have to be cautious as Montas is likely to be the most overpriced option on the market. He has an extra year of control, and with the level of demand, the Athletics will have no problem charging a premium to a division foe.

#2 Willson Contreras

Like Montas, Contreras will prove to be compatible with every Major League Baseball contender. Martin Maldonado is proving to be a miserable backstop offensively as he is currently hitting well below .200 with an OPS of .437. For perspective, Willson Contreras could walk up to the plate without a bat for the next month and statistically have a better OPS, as his slugging percentage alone is .458.

"Willson Contreras' 100th career home run comes in the grandest of fashions." - @ Chicago Cubs

Infusing that level of offense at a position where it is virtually nonexistent would turn a top weakness into a strength for the Astros.

#1 Carlos Rodon

The Houston Astros hit the jackpot with the return of Justin Verlander. The thrice victorious Cy Young Award winner has apparently recaptured his Hall of Fame form in 2022. However, the rotation behind Verlander remains unproven. With the San Francisco Giants struggling in third place in the National League West, Rodon's two-year contract that he signed as a free agent could be enticing enough to make him the most valuable asset on the trade market.

NL K% leaders (min. 30 innings):



1. Carlos Rodón (SFG) 36.1

2. Eric Lauer (MIL) 32.9

3. Freddy Peralta (MIL) 32.4

4. Corbin Burnes (MIL) 31.5

5. Max Scherzer (NYM) 30.6



1. Carlos Rodón (SFG) 36.1
2. Eric Lauer (MIL) 32.9
3. Freddy Peralta (MIL) 32.4
4. Corbin Burnes (MIL) 31.5
5. Max Scherzer (NYM) 30.6

"NL K% leaders (min. 30 innings): 1. Carlos Rodón (SFG) 36.1" - @ Will Sammon

His 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings is among the best in the league. Slotting him in directly behind Verlander would give the Astros a lethal one-two punch in any playoff series.

